12/10/2021

On at 20:55 CET

CN Terrassa fell 11-5 to the European champion, the Olympiacos, in the first match of the second phase of Group F of the Euroleague that takes place in Athens (Greece).

OLY

CNT

Olympiacos (7 + 4)

Diamantopoulou; E. Plevritou (2,1p), Sleeking (-), Eleftheriadou (1), Kanetidou (-), Xenaki (4), Siouti (-), M.Plevritou (1), Raney (-), V.Plevritou ( 2), Christmas (1), Myriokefalitaki (-), Stamatoupoulou.

CN Terrassa (2 + 3)

Domene; Pastor (-), Panicello (1p), Ortiz (1p), Cantero (-), Cardona (-), Ten Broek (-), Peña (1), Cuenda (-), Camus (-), Domènech (-) , Leiton (2), Arcas. Partials: 3-1, 4-1, 2-2, 2-1.

Referees

Blanchard (France) and Vogel (Germany). They excluded the visitors Ten Broek (m.28) and Cantero (m.31).

Incidents

First match of group F of the second phase of the Euroleague played at the Petros Patragerof pool in Athens.

The Greeks did not give rise to the surprise and from the first minutes, with the goals of the sisters Eleftheria and Margarita Plevritou, they placed a first quarter 2-0 against Terrassa whoe only breathed with Bea Ortiz’s penalty goal countered by Canada’s 3-1 Christmas.

In the second act, the Greek buoy Eleni Xenaki, a star signing from Vouliagmeni, practically decided the match with three goals in a row that, together with the first of the third sister Plevritou -Vasiliki-, placed a resounding 7-1 in favor of the Greeks.

Xavi Pérez’s team broke their jam in attack with a goal from Pili Peña before the break that gave way to the best minutes from Egarenses, with two more goals from Judith Panicello from a penalty and from Paula Leiton, who closed the gap (7-4).

Olympiacos cleared up any doubts with a 4-0 run with goals from the Plevritou sisters, and Xenaki’s fourth, to make it 11-4. The fifth and last goal of the match was signed by Paula Leiton.

CN Terrassa will play this Saturday (5.30 pm) its second game against another Greek team, Ethnikos.