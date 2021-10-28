10/28/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

Araceli Munoz

Brussels kicks forward again in the purchase of Air Europa by IAG. Now, they have until January 4 of next year to make a decision on the transaction between the two groups, initially scheduled for November 5. However, at the request of both companies it was delayed until December and now they get a few more days to continue negotiating the details of the operation. In November 2019, the owner of Iberia and British Airways announced the acquisition of the group from the Hidalgo family for 1 billion euros. However, the harsh impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the aeronautical sector lowered the price of the operation to 500 million euros. The high market share of both companies on certain routes meant that in June of this year the European Comission open an investigation in this regard, for which both companies have obtained 31 extra days.

Specifically, Brussels raised its concern with 70 air routes, especially those that link Madrid with the United States and Latin America or some within Spain or short-haul that transfer passengers to the capital for trips to America. As Air Europa routes exit the market, IAG would have a dominant position in certain markets. For this reason, both companies negotiated to dispose of part of their slots (landing and take-off permits) and routes before the final verdict of the Commission. In this way, opposition from Brussels to the transaction would be avoided. For example, it negotiated with Word2Fly (Iberostar) to give it long-haul routes and with Volotea for short-haul routes, however They never got to present these proposals to Brussels before their formal investigation began last June.

In this context, sources close to the operation tell El Periódico de España that Air Europa’s situation is so complicated that they also want to buy time to see how the company evolves, which is in one of its most critical moments. It should be remembered that it was one of the first airlines to request help from the Government’s Rescue Fund for Strategic Companies, amounting to 475 million euros, given the difficult time that the Hidalgo company was going through. However, the real situation of their accounts is more complicated than they had anticipated (427 million losses compared to a profit of 27.7 a year earlier), which has opened the doors for a second rescue by part from the State, further complicating the transaction. For this reason, different sources consulted indicate that Air Europa is working on a parallel solution in case the IAG purchase does not come to fruition. According to the initially signed agreement, if either party backs down, it must pay 40 million euros to the other in compensation.