Updated on Friday, December 3, 2021 – 18:18

It is the first country to receive approval after launching 52 milestones and reforms. The rest of the community partners now have one month to ratify this decision or present objections

rsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Johanna GeronAP

The European Commission has given this Friday the provisional green light to the first formal disbursement of recovery funds for Spain. Are 10,000 million euros in exchange for a battery of 52 reforms and the fulfillment of milestones agreed with Brussels in recent months in fields such as education, employment, digital skills or the competitiveness of SMEs. “Spain has made sufficient progress in the implementation of its national plan for Next Generation. Therefore, to be the first country in the EU to receive a payment, with a value of 10.00 billion once the other Member States authorize it, “the late President announced Ursula von der Leyen.

The August 17 Spain I already received 9 billion of euros under the same umbrella, but it is what was known as “pre-financing” and did not require concrete measures. The “pre-financing”, a 13% of the total that corresponds to our country (about 70 billion of euros in transfers, which do not compute for deficits or debt nor do they have to be returned), is automatically granted once the Recovery Plan, which Moncloa sent half a year ago, exceeded the cut. Its function is to compensate for the actions that governments have had to implement against the pandemic since March 2020.

However, the Commission’s decision does not imply the payment of the money. It was the first procedure, the most important, but it is not the last. The established norms establish that now it will be the Member States that will pronounce themselves, within a period of one month, before the transfer takes place. They must analyze it, study it, and ratify the decision or present objections.

The ball is in the court of the so-called Economic and Financial Committee, which must issue an opinion in a maximum of four weeks. The Commission then, with that evaluation, is in charge of the final approval through what is known as committee and of making the transfer. Spanish sources and European sources explain to this newspaper that there should be no problems because this battery of measures has been on track for a long time and there are no sensitive issues. The problems will come with the next disbursement.

Spain is the first country to formally request this disbursement, and the one that has been working most closely with Brussels to refine a new system full of administrative and even legal doubts. Moncloa sent the official request on November 11 and although European technicians have up to two months to study it in detail, the fact that most of the requirements have been approved for a long time has speeded up this step.

“Today marks an important step forward in Europe’s recovery with the implementation of the first series of reforms and investments by a Member State. I congratulate Spain for having successfully achieved the first 52 milestones set in its Plan of Recovery and Resilience These include important reforms to strengthen the resilience of the Spanish economy and prepare it for the future.

Pending the review by the Member States, Spain will now receive 10,000 million euros, which should greatly help to deploy the numerous green and digital investments envisaged in the Spanish plan. Thanks to close cooperation with the Spanish authorities and their reform efforts over the last few months, the Commission has been able to complete its assessment in record time. We are off to a positive start. The Recovery Fund is advancing! “, Has celebrated the community vice president Valdis Dombrovskis.

The process is slower than expected. Technically it is still possible that the money will arrive before the end of the course, which is what was planned in the initial calendar, but it is most likely that it will occur at the beginning of the next course. At the accounting level, they explain in the Ministry of Economy, there is no difference or impact. In the Commission they confirm that the procedures have cost more than desired, but they applaud the Spanish technicians because by serving as guinea pigs they will pave the way for those who come behind.

“Today’s positive preliminary assessment is a recognition that Spain has adopted a very wide range of reforms. Measures to improve education and training for all Spaniards, support the most vulnerable households, boost digital skills and competitiveness of SMEs and chart a course for 100% renewable electricity. In these times of uncertainty, today we send a signal of confidence in the implementation of Spain’s ambitious plan to achieve stronger, more inclusive and sustainable growth “, he celebrated Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs.

Today’s announcement comes as no surprise. Community politicians and technicians have been explaining since June that the Spanish Recovery Plan was solid (they have designed it hand in hand at all times) and that although they expected and expect stones along the way, it will not be at this stage. In July, almost all the milestones (52) necessary for this disbursement had already been achieved, such as the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law (which enshrines climate neutrality by 2050), the reform of support for minimum income or measures to support the digitization of SMEs and boost digital skills.

The pressure will come with the next package, which in theory should be ready before the end of the year but is late, everywhere. There are even countries that have not yet submitted their recovery plan. There is a lot at stake in this step, which is expected to be disbursed in the spring, starting with complicated labor market measures.

Collective bargaining is blocked in Spain. There is no agreement between the government, unions and employers, and although it is not technically essential (as it is not in the matter of pensions, where Moncloa has gone ahead without the ‘yes’ of the employers), it is more than recommended. Brussels has given a reasonable margin of time for negotiation, but the regulation is clear and if all the milestones and reforms are not approved, there can be no full disbursement. There could be a partial one, and it would not be strange, but it would be an unpleasant stigma for the Government that presumes from the first day to be at the forefront in this process.

