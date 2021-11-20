11/20/2021 at 09:25 CET

The European Commission (EC) has opened 33 files for air pollution in Member States. The director general of the Legal Service of the EC, Daniel Calleja, has revealed that There are 16 European Union (EU) States before the Court of Justice and 17 more proceedings in the pre-litigation phase due to poor air quality.

“In the field of air quality, it is in the area that more actions are taken by the European Commission & rdquor ;, added Calleja at the EU Clean Air Forum (Clean Air Forum of the European Union), which is held in Madrid, organized by the Spanish office of the European Commission.

During the question time after the debate, the coordinator of Ecologistas en Acción’s report on ozone, Miguel Ángel Ceballos, asked about the possibility of streamline procedures existing and that “11 years of non-compliance have not elapsed & rdquor ;, as –according to the spokesperson– is the case of Madrid with the limit value of nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

In this sense, Calleja explained that “the written procedure concluded in November of last year & rdquor; and that the next stage consists of the oral hearing, the conclusions of the general counsel and the court ruling, but detailed that it is expected that “in the first half of 2022 we will have a decision & rdquor ;.

The Minister for Climate Transition, Environment and Participatory Democracy of the Brussels Capital Region, Alain Maron, reported that the Court condemned Brussels for failing to meet air pollution levels and that motivated “the implementation in 2018 of a Low Emissions Zone & rdquor ;, as well as the future ban on gasoline engines for the year 2025.

Madrid and Barcelona exceed the maximum levels

The president of the Forum of Judges of the Environment of the European Union, Luc Lavrysen, defended the importance that “everyone has the right to go to trial to report any situation that violates a European law & rdquor; and assured that in recent years “the doors of the courts have been opened for these issues & rdquor; environmental

Lavrysen gave the example of Brussels, where an air quality measurement station was broken and the citizens obtained through a lawsuit that the station was replaced.

The general director of the European Consumers Organization, Monique Gossens, took the opportunity to recall that “the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) published a study that indicates that pollution levels in Madrid and Barcelona are above European regulations& rdquor; and that “there has been no response & rdquor ;, so there is a”right to compensation& rdquor; for citizens who have been harmed by this lack of action.

According to the community authorities, air pollution poses the greatest environmental risk to health in the European Union (EU). “Air pollution seriously damages the health of European citizens.

Each year, about 400,000 people die prematurely due to excessive concentrations of air pollutants such as dust particles, nitrogen dioxide and ozone & rdquor ;, picks up an audit from the European Court of Auditors published in 2018.

“For about thirty years, the EU has had clean air legislation that sets limits on concentrations of air pollutants. Nevertheless, poor air quality is still common today in most Member States from the EU and in many cities European & rdquor ;, picks up the document.

Legislation ‘lax’

The Court found that European citizens still breathe a noxious air mainly due “to a lax legislation Yet the inadequate application of policies& rdquor ;.

The Court’s recommendations are intended to strengthen the Ambient Air Quality Directive and encourage the European Commission and Member States to adopt complementary measures and effective, such as improving policy coordination and public information.

The 2008 Ambient Air Quality Directive is the mainstay of the EU’s clean air policy, as it sets air quality standards for the concentration of pollutants in the air.

According to the Court, EU measures to protect human health from air pollution have not had the expected effects. The enormous human and economic cost has not yet been translated into adequate measures across the EU.

In recent decades, EU policies have contributed to reducing emissions, but progress in air quality has not improved at the same rate and there are still considerable effects on public health, as recognized by the Brussels authorities.

EU air quality standards were established almost twenty years ago and some of them are much less stringent than the WHO guidelines and the level suggested by the latest scientific data on the effects on human health. What’s more, air pollution may be ‘underestimated’as “it may not be monitored in the right places”, the auditors note.

Report on air pollution: https://op.europa.eu/webpub/eca/special-reports/air-quality-23-2018/es/

