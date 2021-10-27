10/27/2021 at 8:28 AM CEST

Iolanda Marble

The socialist part of the Government defends the importance of it being Nadia Calviño who leads the negotiation of the labor reform and argues that it is, basically, a preference of Brussels. This thesis, slipped by some of the affected ministries, is cracked, however, with the evolution of events in the last hours. This Monday night Yolanda Díaz met and had dinner with the European economic commissioner, the Italian Paolo Gentiloni. As EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA has learned, the European official did not make any reference, nor did he express any objection to the way in which the minister has led the negotiations with unions and employers since last March. After dinner, the technical teams of the ministry and the commissioner joined the meeting, and then there were no doubts or discrepancies about how social dialogue has been addressed at this time, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

The hypothesis that Labor has so far led the negotiation of the labor reform with little contact with the EU and without contributions from the rest of the Executive would also be questioned if the periodic meetings that have been held with those responsible for Brussels are taken into account, meetings they have also attended Manuel de la Rocha, Secretary General of the Department of Economic Affairs and G20, and the Secretary of State for the Economy, Gonzalo García Andrés. Sources present at these meetings assure that at no time was any complaint or protest made regarding the way in which the negotiations were being conducted, nor was it due to the content that had been addressed in the dialogue with unions and employers. In other words, both the EU and the socialist wing of the Government had all the documentation about the dialogue at these meetings.

The meeting with Gentiloni and the meetings with the EU and those responsible for the Government’s Department of Economic Affairs, therefore, question the argument that Díaz should be displaced because Brussels raises doubts about her suitability for being closer to the unions and for having guarded with excessive zeal the negotiation information.

The magnitude of the open crisis between the two souls of the Government is such that Pedro Sánchez has not spoken with Díaz since the controversy broke out last Thursday night until they met at the meeting of the Council of Ministers, this Tuesday for the morning, in Moncloa. Sources close to the Minister of Labor suggest that Díaz has been referred to other ministers when you have tried to address the issue directly.

The socialist wing of the Government defends that, if until now, Minister Calviño has not coordinated the negotiation It is because until October 14 the Ministry of Labor did not send white on black the compilation of everything negotiated since March, the document of the discord that would have caused this crisis, the most serious of the many that the coalition has experienced . The same sources suggest that they never knew how far Díaz had come in his dialogue with social agents. The Ministry of Labor flatly denies these accusations and assures that not only the rest of the Executive had all the updated information but, in addition, positions of the relevance of De la Roca were present at the meetings with Brussels.