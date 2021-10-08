Updated Friday, 8 October 2021 – 08:53

The envoy from Brussels warns in the Cortes that each and every one of the milestones must be met to avoid a suspension of the disbursement

The Secretary General of the European Commission responsible for the implementation of European funds, Celine gauer, warned this Wednesday in Parliament that each and every one of the reforms committed by the member states must be fulfilled so as not to suffer a suspension of disbursements.

Gauer has been clear, the Government must comply with the 52 reforms it has promised to collect the 10 billion euros it expects at the end of the year. A single failure in one of the milestones of reforms promised by the Spanish Government will lead to the suspension of funds. The European Commission will assess the reasons and decide later whether to unblock them, one of the attendees, the PP senator, Rubn Moreno, assures this newspaper.

Suspension does not imply loss, but it does imply delay. Gauer is responsible for the call Recovery and Resilience Task Force (RECOVER) In Brussels, it is more important that the reforms comply with the European Commission’s Recommendations that they arrive on time in the calendar, but any non-compliance complicates the process because it forces the Government to motivate the delay so that the European Commission accepts the unlocking or payments partial.

Other parliamentary sources in attendance corroborate that Gauer gave that message that each and every one of the milestones must be respected before the spokesmen of the Joint Commission of Congress and Senate for the EU which took place behind closed doors. The words of the Eurofunctional show that the Government therefore faces risks when accounting in the Budgets for 2022 presented yesterday 27,633 million from European funds that it is still not sure that I will receive them.

Gauer stressed at the meeting that Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan is a national project and that it must be implemented even if the government changes, which is why he pointed out the importance of achieving consensus. He was positive with the plan, although he made it clear that it had been the result of dialogue between the Government and his own team and that now it must be implemented and specified. A hundred meetings between the two parties took place before Pedro Sánchez sent the project to Brussels.

The socialist deputy Pere Joan PonsHe argued before Gauer that the Government attaches importance to the reforms being the result of social agreement and with the involvement of the autonomous communities, as the Commission wishes. However the PNV senator, Luis Jess Uribe, he pointed out during the meeting that he is missing more consultation and dialogue with the autonomous communities for the implementation of the investments.

For his part, the aforementioned PP senator criticizes this newspaper for the government’s lack of dialogue on the plan and the lack of independent control of the funds. Gauer explained that the audit carried out on each of the expenses is exhaustive and includes a registry of beneficiaries. It was also clear that the Government must avoid measures that could endanger the budget balance in the medium term, says Moreno, who agrees that the plan must be truly transformative and not a failure that increases the already large structural deficit.

Gauer, who came to the Mariana Pineda room of the Congress With a large team of collaborators, I took note and expressly mentioned the labor and pension reforms to show that they are crucial for the European Commission. This French Eurofunctional made a round of visits to ministries and institutions, including the CEOE employer association. With this visit, the senior Euro-official made it clear that it considers it highly desirable that not only the unions, but also the employers, agree to a reform that should put an end to the secular leadership of Spain in the unemployment rate in the Eurozone. The Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, is an advocate of the 2012 labor reform and argues that any change that is made must maintain flexibility in order to maintain flexibility in the labor market. The second vice president, Yolanda Daz, maintains the need to repeal the reform of the PP and criticizes that there are many people outside of Spain who refuse, including Dombrovskis.

Regarding investments, Brussels is concerned that the high degree of decentralization of the State complicates the execution and effectiveness of the funds. The government tries to show that there is agreement and one day after Gauer’s visit, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, announced that it has met this Thursday in Mayor of Henares with all Government delegates in autonomous communities and cities to address, among other issues, European funds.

For her part, as reported by this newspaper on the 30th, the first vice president, Nadia calvio, had given 15 business days to the presidents of the autonomous communities so that they can send him three strategic projects.

