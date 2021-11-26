11/25/2021 at 7:33 PM CET

Silvia Martinez

The Eurochamber and the Council have practically a free hand to start negotiating the proposal for a directive aimed at establishing fair minimum wages in the European Union. An initiative proposed a year ago by Brussels that sets “clear and stable criteria & rdquor; and promotes collective bargaining in all member states. The compromise proposal of the current Slovenian presidency of the EU obtained on Wednesday the approval of the Twenty-seven at the level of ambassadors – with the only opposition from Denmark -, which must be confirmed on December 6 in the Council, and this Thursday has been the plenary session of European Parliament who has seconded the negotiation mandate although with the votes against the MEPs of the PP and Vox.

The negotiating mandate has received 443 votes in favor, 192 against and 58 abstentions. “It is really depressing that we have lost the battle in Sweden over who should decide on the lowest wages. Brussels will not set Swedish wages & rdquor ;, the Swedish liberal lamented Al Sahlani opened that like the bulk of his compatriots distributed in other political groups -from left to right- he has voted against it. The same have been done by the Spanish MEPs of the PP and Vox, along with the extreme right, the ultraconservatives, some liberals and part of the popular. “It is deplorable that the members of the PP do not support improving the living conditions of European workers, guaranteeing adequate and decent wages that allow families to have a decent standard of living & rdquor ;, have lamented MEPs Estrella Durá, Alícia Homs and Lina Galvez.

The Brussels proposal does not aspire to create a European minimum wage, but rather to create a fair and adequate remuneration and to extend the coverage of collective bargaining so that at least 80% of workers are covered by the agreements. & rdquor; The Treaties state that the EU cannot set the level of wages so we don’t. Nor would it be feasible given the differences in economic development and productivity of the different member states & rdquor ;, explained a few days ago in an interview with El Periodico, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, the employment commissioner, Nicolas Schmit, which insists that the proposal will not only limit the variations of legal minimum wages in certain groups but will also promote collective bargaining.

Although there are 21 Member States that have minimum wages in the European Union, there are half a dozen, particularly the Nordic countries as well as Austria, Cyprus or Italy, that do not. In addition, the disparities between those who fix it are enormous, ranging between 332 euros per month in Bulgaria and more than 2,000 euros in Luxembourg.