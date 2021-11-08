11/08/2021 at 08:21 CET

Researchers at EMBL, Europe’s leading laboratory for life sciences, have discovered that the evolutionary origin of the brain may lie in the digestive functions of primitive animals that lack neurons and nervous systems.

Using the latest technologies, they looked at the cells of a primitive organism that lacks a brain and discovered that this simple organism, an aquatic sponge, has a few neuroid cells that could be the ancestors of the neurons that make up a developed brain.

These neuroid cells are located in the digestive chambers of aquatic sponges and send and receive messages in much the same way as neurons in a brain do.

Those digestive chambers help move water and nutrients through neuroids, a very sophisticated behavior for an animal that lacks a nervous system.

Related topic: The formation of neurons depends on an electrical impulse

Food created thoughts

Food created thoughtsResearchers believe that aquatic sponges use various communication systems for their digestive functions, and that the evolutionary union of these primitive intercellular communication systems was what led to the development of a brain in other animals.

“Our results suggest that neuroid cells regulate feeding and control the microbial environment as possible evolutionary precursors of the first animal brains,” explains Jacob Musser, one of the researchers, in a statement. And adds: food is the origin of thought.

The evolutionary origins of the brain are still unknown to science. The first animal brains emerged hundreds of millions of years ago, and today only a few more primitive species lack brains.

The human brain is the most complex in evolution: made up of approximately 86 billion neurons, it not only controls our bodily functions, from vision to movement, but also provides awareness and understanding, the researchers explain.

Primitive synapse

Primitive synapseThe ultimate origin of this evolutionary feat could be found in aquatic sponges, whose genome encodes many of the genes that make up synapses in developed brains.

Through the synapse, a neuron transmits information to another neuron or cell in the body. These connections between neurons are at the heart of brain function and are regulated by several different genes.

The new research has been able to determine that sponges filter food from water and interact with environmental microbes through a kind of primitive synapse.

The scientists identified genes that are active in individual sponge cells and found that some of them use genes that are necessary for the formation of neurons.

The sponge neuroid cell (orange) extends the arms that wrap around the feeding apparatus of a sponge digestive cell (green) to create a link for directed communication. The image was taken by electron microscopy. Credit: Jacob Musser, Giulia Mizzon, Constantin Pape, Nicole Schieber / EMBL.

Latest technologies

Latest technologiesThey are genes that promote the sending and reception of messages and were located in the digestive cavities of aquatic sponges: neuroid cells crawl around the digestive chambers and coordinate feeding.

To study the role of these synaptic genes in sponges, the researchers used micro-fluid and genomic technologies applied to the study of the freshwater sponge Spongilla lacustris.

Using these techniques, the scientists captured individual cells from various sponges within micro-fluid droplets and then profiled the genetic activity of each cell.

They worked with electron microscopy combined with X-rays and thus they were able to visualize the amazing behavior of these neuron precursor cells in an animal without a brain or nervous system.

Curious aspects

Curious aspectsThis discovery has some curious aspects: it has always been said that the brain is like a sponge that sucks up information, and now we discover that sponges also resemble brains because they absorb elements from the environment using synaptic procedures.

Another curious aspect: there is a degenerative neuronal disease that leaves the brain like a sponge: it is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which affects one person for every million inhabitants.

We also know that the gut and the brain communicate directly through a specific neural network, which means that messages arrive instantly, in a matter of milliseconds, at their destination. This binomial forms a kind of sixth sense.

Last curiosity: the history of aquatic sponges dates back to about 635 million years, although only since 1765 were they recognized the category of animals because it was discovered that they had internal water currents.

What we have now discovered is that in these streams of water that circulate through your digestive cavity, the formation of a brain may be developing.

Reference

ReferenceProfiling cellular diversity in sponges informs animal cell type and nervous system evolution. Jacob M. Musser et al. Science, 5 Nov 2021, Vol 374, Issue 6568, pp. 717-723. DOI: 10.1126 / science.abj2949

Top image: Cortical neurons. Credit: Jabaudon, Denis. UNIGE