Aracely Arámbula uncovers and captivates flirtatious before the mirror | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula left everyone fascinated in a new video in which she captivated everyone by showing off her silhouette in front of the mirror.

The “TV actress”, Aracely Arámbula, appears in a new video from one of her Instagram stories in which she wears a very flirtatious set of interiors with which she catches the eyes of her fans.

Aracely Arambula He has become one of the most acclaimed celebrities on Instagram with 5.8 million followers.

Aracely Arámbula uncovers and captivates flirtatiously in front of the mirror. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Mexican actress and singer, who is currently featured in the play “Why do men love cab ***?” Left everyone impressed in one of her posts.

#Friday and my #Arafamilia knows it #Friday #super #Cool de #Teatro? And #lacuerpa knows it, we continue with #Tour #porqueloshombresamamosalascab ***

“The chule”He shared the message with his great “ArAfamilia”, his virtual fandom, to whom he also informed of the cities that he will visit on his tour of the United States.

# SanJoséCalifornia Wednesday 13 of #Octubre Thursday 14 of #Anaheim Friday 15 #losangeles Saturday 16 #riverside and 17 of #octubre #sandiego @drleoramabulaoficial @ruben_lara_

The interpreter of “Sweet”In the work inspired by the book by Sherry Argov, in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, he has left his followers speechless on more than one occasion, showing off his charms from his multiple sessions or even on stage.

The interpreter of The Doña and La Patrona, two of the latest productions with which Aracely Arambula once again swept Telemundo, he was the target of various reactions and messages after the photograph in which he accumulated 332,913 likes.

The ex of Luis Miguel, who also ventured into works such as “Perfume de gardenias”, makes it clear to his faithful admirers the beauty that he possesses at 46 years of age.

Remembered for other participations such as “Dreamers“,” The ways of love “,” Hug me very strong “, among many other Televisa productions, immediately became the target of various comments.

Beautiful, Herman on fire !!!!! Wuaw, Manaaaa, the body, Woman, you are a show! I want to see you soon, it read between the reactions.

They were some of the messages towards the presenter of “Latin MasterChef“who has appeared on other television shows.

The “Rostro del Heraldo” in 1996 is one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment environment in Mexico, in addition to showing one his talent and beauty, Aracely Arámbula, has ventured into music with three albums, his most recent single was on 2020 with “Bad news.

With two teenage children, Arámbula Jaques, has become a mother who works all the time to give her children the life and comfort they have today, although currently, the one now based in the city of Los Angeles has given a space to love , as stated in a past interview.