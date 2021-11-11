For Latin America and the Caribbean, it is essential to support Taiwan, a country that has charted a path of prosperity and development under strictly democratic standards, in the face of increasingly boisterous threats from Beijing.

In this sense, more than one hundred deputies and politicians from 21 countries, plus members of PARLACEN, recently signed a declaration, on behalf of the Formosa Club, to highlight that the values ​​of freedom, democracy and human rights, shared with the people of Taiwan, are the foundation for fostering global economic prosperity and progress.

We also support Taiwan’s participation in international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Criminal Police Organization, as well as the Comprehensive and Progressive Treaty of Trans-Pacific Partnership, to build, together with the Latin American and Caribbean countries, a more comprehensive cooperation mechanism.

The declaration also recognizes Taiwan’s efforts and contributions on renewable energy and the goal of “net zero CO2 emissions by 2050”. It calls, among other issues, to recognize their right to participate in the mechanisms and activities related to the fight against international crime and terrorism.

Participants in the Formosa Club include Ralph Gonsalve, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Mark Brantley, Chancellor of Sant Kitts and Nevis; Stanely Felix, president of the Senate of Santa Lucia; Carolyn Trench Sandiford, President of the Senate of Belize; and Fanny Salinas, president of the Central American Parliament.

At a time when China threatens the very existence of the island, relations between Taiwan and Latin America and the Caribbean, to resolve global crises within a democratic framework, are more relevant than ever.

Faced with the enormous dictatorship in Beijing, which claims to slowly eliminate poverty, but violates all human rights, little Taiwan becomes an inspiring example for Latin American countries. The search for freedom and democracy, in a framework of development and prosperity of the economy, will always be possible. And Taiwan has proven it.

An example, above all, for Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, countries where poverty reigns (induced by a failed system), in the absence of the most elementary rights.

* Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat is a Doctor in Philosophy of International Relations and coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.