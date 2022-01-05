01/05/2022 at 17:25 CET

The Spanish Women’s Rugby 7s Team return to work this Friday two weeks before the start of the third and fourth round of the World Series, which for the first time in history will land in Spain, more specifically in Malaga and Seville from January 21 to 23 and from January 28 to 30, respectively.

In the list of 22 players named by the National Coach, Pedro de MatíasNone of the usual ones are missing and we also see some very popular comebacks. The return of Maria Losada after the rupture of the plasty of the cruciate ligament that had already been operated after the Qualifying for the Olympics held in Kazan in 2019, in addition to that of Eva Aguirre who could not be in Dubai due to injury.

In the chapter of the youngest, the staff has also relied on Carmen Castelluci, Clara Piquero, Bruna Elijah and above all Claudia Pena, who with only 17 years has already gained the confidence to enter a senior call on his own merits.

MADRID FEDERATION: Beatriz DOMINGUEZ, Iciar POZO, Ingrid ALGAR, María CALVO, Olivia FRESNEDA, Silvia MORALES, Eva AGUIRRE, Lucía DÍAZ, Bruna ELÍAS

FEDERATION OF ANDALUSIA: Lea DUCHER

CATALAN FEDERATION: Eli SEGARRA, María LOSADA, Claudia PEÑA

FEDERATION OF GALICIA: Paula REQUENA, Cecilia HUARTE

EUSKAL FEDERAZIOA: lera ECHEBARRIA, Anne FERNANDEZ DE CORRES

FER: Maria GARCIA

FRANCE: Amaia ERBINA, Amalia ARGUDO, Clara PIQUERO, Carmen CASTELLUCI

For the series “boquerona & rdquor; The Lionesses have been framed in group A, along with Australia, Ireland and Poland after the good sixth place they got in Dubai. An affordable group if we take into account that the remaining two have included New Zealand and England, who did not participate in the previous Series.

After the two weeks of concentration Pedro de Matías and his staff must reduce the list to only 13 players, which will be in charge of making the Malaga City Stadium in an appointment that is already shaping up to be historic for the Spanish oval.