12/14/2021 at 08:27 CET

David Page

Last summer the Government launched a crash plan to cushion the impact on the light bill of the climbs in the electricity and gas markets. The battery of measures, approved in two batches -in June and September-, included strong reductions in the taxes applied to the electricity bill and the fixed part of the rates until the end of the year, as reported by El Periódico de España.

The Government is studying the possibility of extending the VAT, the special electricity tax and the 7% tax on electricity production during part of 2022, and the Ministry of Finance defends that next year’s Budgets contain a tax collection cushion that would make it doable.

The Executive, however, proposes to dismantle the other great leg of the extraordinary reductions approved to stop the spiral of price increases. The Ministry for Ecological Transition intends to put end the drastic reduction of 96% of the charges regulations that it applied until the end of the year, as reflected in the draft ministerial order of charges of the electricity system for 2022 that the department has submitted to public consultation.

The regulated charges of the receipt (between 9,000 and 10,000 million euros each year) are used to pay the premiums for renewables, the extra costs of the extra-peninsular territories or the payment of the debt of the electricity system, among other aspects, and the Government reduced them in an extraordinary way between September and December 31 to stop the blow to homes and companies from the rise in electricity.

The Government’s proposal for 2022 eliminates this extraordinary reduction, so that from January the charges would be applied as normal. However, if necessary if the markets remain runaway, Ecological Transition could apply a new exceptional modification of the charges and apply another temporary reduction to alleviate the impact on the electricity bill.

Will go up in January

The proposal of the Ministry commanded by Teresa Ribera for the whole of 2022 will therefore imply an increase in relation to the charges that Spanish consumers pay right now -thanks to the extraordinary reduction- and that are applied until the end of the year. There will be strong increases in all segments tariffs, for all periods and both in the charges that apply to the power term and that applied to the energy consumed in relation to those that are currently paid. In some periods, the increase even means multiplying the amounts per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 17.

However, the Government emphasizes that its proposal for positions for next year represents a reduction in relation to the average of positions for 2021 as a whole (including the eight and a half months of normal charges and the three and a half months of extraordinary reduction ). According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition This reduction ranges between 33% and 28% depending on the tariff segments It applies to different types of customers, from households to large industry.

As stated in the document submitted for public consultation by the Executive, the reduction of the charges for 2022 will be possible fundamentally due to the new income that the electricity system will receive thanks to two laws that are now being processed in the Courts and that are expected to are in force in the second half of next year.

On the one hand, the Government intends to launch the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System (FNSSE), with which part of the costs will be shared to pay the remuneration of regulated renewable energies among all energy sources, therefore What part of the cost is taken from the electricity bill to be charged to oil or gas companies, for example. The FNSS will suppose an additional net injection to the income of the electrical system of 663 million, that already will not have to be charged to the invoice.

On the other hand, the bill for the new remuneration of CO2 not emitted from the electricity market is also being processed, which will entail a net positive impact of 483 million euros of the system’s income. In total, an extra 1,140 million that are no longer charged to the invoice and that allow the charges to be partially reduced.

Cuts to electrics

The Government’s shock plan, in addition to reductions in taxes and fees, also included a billionaire cut in electricity revenues that precisely served to cover the hole in the bills of the electrical system that caused the other measures.

After a head-on collision with the large power companies, the Government reformulated the regulations to exclude from the cuts those companies that demonstrated that they were not benefiting from the upward spiral in the electricity market and were not transferring it to their prices. A reform of the reform that has ended up minimizing the planned cuts and that the large companies predict that for them it would finally have an impact close to zero.

In the forecast of income and costs of the electricity system on which the draft order of charges for 2022 is based, the Government has preferred not to include any income from this reduction in income to electricity companies. “It has been deemed pertinent not to consider any income due to the application of the principle of accounting prudence & rdquor ;, explains the Ministry,” since the settlements from that regulatory instrument are (& mldr;) provisional and are also pending validation by the National Commission Markets and Competition (CNMC) & rdquor ;.

The light, in maximum

The light continues to rise and the price for this Tuesday has barely stayed a few cents from reaching the all-time high. The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will be 287.78 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) this Tuesday, standing only 75 cents from surpassing the historical record of 288.53 euros that was registered on October 7.

The maximum price of electricity for this Tuesday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 320 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 250 euros between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., according to the data published by the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE). The prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for part of the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the market free.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly due to high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which have once again reached record highs in recent days.