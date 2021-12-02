12/01/2021 at 18:56 CET

The 14 clubs that make up the LaLiga Delegate Commission, following the mandate established in the assembly of last August 12, have unanimously ratified its support for LaLiga Impulso, the strategic agreement reached with the investment fund CVC to drive the global growth of LaLiga and its clubs.

The LaLiga Impulso agreement, which was already unanimously approved last August, has been reformulated to adapt it to the participation of 39 of the 42 LaLiga clubs that have adhered to it. This adjustment does not modify LaLiga’s economic valuation, which remains at 24,250 million euros. Once approved by the Delegate Commission, the agreement will be presented for ratification at the Extraordinary Assembly called for next December 10.

After this adaptation, LaLiga Impulso’s investment plan represents an investment of 1,994 million euros that will allow participating Clubs to have the necessary resources to undertake growth and consolidation projects from a sporting and business point of view. LaLiga, as already announced at the time, will keep its sports competitions and organization and management of the commercialization of audiovisual rights intact.

The new formulation guarantees the absence of impact among non-participating clubs. For the rest, this injection of more than 1,990 million euros commits the Clubs to allocate up to 70% of the resources to investments related to infrastructure, international development, brand and product development, communication strategy, innovation plan and technology and content development plan plan on digital platforms and social networks, being able to have up to an additional 15% for the registration of players and the other 15% for financial debt.

As a guarantee of this commitment, many Clubs have already sent LaLiga their “Club & rdquor; Development Plan; detailing the destination of the funds and the investment projects and growth initiatives specific to the Club.

Among others, the clubs participating in the Delegate Commission value the LaLiga Impulso agreement very positively. For Amaia Gorostiza, president of SD Eibar “In addition to the important economic injection, the knowledge that this fund has of the sector will allow the clubs to develop strategic projects that guarantee our future growth. We consider it vitally important that all clubs go in the same direction together with LaLiga and hand in hand with a partner like CVC, since it will be for the benefit of the competition itself. We have no doubt that with this agreement LaLiga will be stronger and more profitable, and therefore the clubs will benefit from it. & Rdquor;

An agreement that comes at the best moment as pointed out by the vice president of Sevilla FC, José Mª del Nido Carrasco: “Beyond the specific projects that we want to develop in our Club, from our point of view it is a strategic agreement that reaches a fundamental moment because it is now when we have to give this great boost to our competition to continue growing in an ever-growing context. more complicated & rdquor ;.

In the words of Miguel Angel Gil Marin, CEO of Atlético de Madrid and first vice president of LaLiga, “For LaLiga and the clubs that comprise it, the agreement with CVC is an opportunity to adapt the current facilities to the demands of a very competitive and expanding market. This agreement will allow us to improve infrastructures and adapt them to new technologies to offer new content in different formats and with better quality standards. In addition, investing in technological resources – both technical and human – will offer us the opportunity to reach more audiences and offer more and better services and content & rdquor ;.

In the same line it was manifested Javier Fernandez, President of Real Sporting and Second Vice President of LaLiga “In the coming weeks the documentation will be completed to close a historic agreement for Spanish football. Now is the time to lay a solid foundation for the future with the growth of LaLiga and the clubs that have been participants in its tremendous evolution in recent years. The maturity of LaLiga and those of us who make it up will be reflected in the exciting projects that we will carry out to modernize our infrastructures, diversify our sources of resources and allow us to get much closer to our fans, both in our communities and in the rest of the world. “