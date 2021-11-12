Related news

The Goods department of the National Transportation Committee has called for a cessation of activity between December 19 and 22, just before the most relevant Christmas dates, to protest what they have described as “abandonment by the Government of Spain to the road freight transport sector “. The news of the “truckers strike” It has run like wildfire, but as Basilio, the famous Galician antivox transporter, has explained, they are not behind the strike.

In a video that is on track to exceed 200,000 views on social media, the punk trucker has explained that “truckers don’t stop, okay? Let’s see if we learn to differentiate. We truckers are the ones who go up here, driving. And This is not a truckers ‘strike, this is a employers’ strike“, stating that the strike belongs to” the gentlemen who have an administrative authorization that allows them to make transportation. That many do not even have trucks and many others have not got on one for years. “

Without forgetting that “there are also freelancers and small businessmen who continue to be truck drivers because they continue to drive,” he insisted that the vast majority of the conveners “have nothing to do with that”, but they want to seek the support of wage earners by raising a social claim so that they support the strike and “mislead public opinion”: “They are saying to prohibit uploads and downloads, which are done because you allow it to customers, the law is clear”, sentence.

“Stop selling motorcycles”

Basilio has continued mocking that “they will also come with the story of retirement at 60 years old. Of course, on the one hand we ask for retirement at 60 years old and on the other we go to the Government to cry that we cannot find 15,000 drivers” and proposing to the Pedro Sánchez’s executive to send labor inspectors and cross-check the tachograph data with the payroll: “They still had a surprise.”

The Galician trucker, who has already had a few viral appearances behind his back, finished off by warning about the call for a strike on a Sunday: “On Saturday we send the trucks abroad and then we fuck those who stay here until Wednesday , to those who do want to work and do not want to exercise their right to strike as other strikes have happened. Stop selling motorcycles “:

Given the great impact that his words have had, some have wanted to turn the tables and call him “esquirol” for not wanting to support the strike called. Basilio has explained it again, in his forceful tone, in a second video in which he defended himself saying that “It would be a scab if the strike were wage earners and I went to work; But this is not a strike by wage earners, it is a strike by employers. Employers that do not comply with the agreements, that defraud social security “.

This same Thursday, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia calviño, was confident that “there is time to try to find a solution” to the conflict raised by the transport sector. He recognized that “it is not desirable that there be a strike on those dates” and that they are maintaining a “very constructive” dialogue with the agents involved, of whom he has said “we have always attended with special care.”

