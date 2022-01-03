At the beginning of the year almost no one was talking about NFTs, just a few crypto experts. However, at the end of the year an expenditure of about 35,000 million euros in NFT is estimated.

Before we conferred value on tangible goods that we could touch and see (gold, stamps, works of art), and now we increasingly do it on intangible goods that we mainly see, but cannot touch. The NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) they are digital assets which are basically based on this idea.

Cryptocurrencies are an approximation to that principle, but NFTs go a bit further and apply that concept of store of value to those more collector-oriented objects.

“This year has seen the NFT market explode from a sub-billion dollar market to a multi-decabillion industry,” said Mason Nystrom, research analyst at crypto data group Messari.

However, the popularity of NFTs exploded in March 2021, when a collage by artist Beeple (first name Mike Winkelmannse) called Everydays: The First 5000 Days is sold for 69.3 million dollars at Christie’s, in the first such sale at the auction house.

Beeple | The First 5000 Days is open for bidding until11 March at 10am EST! 💥. #Beeple #digitalart #beeplepeople #digitalartist #artist #art # thefirst5000days #nft #blockchainart #blockchain @beeple_crap pic.twitter.com/o7MfsPyxTf – Christie’s (@ChristiesInc) February 26, 2021

The work is a collage of just over 5,000 images created (one per day) by Beeple in the last 13 years. The auction was paid in ETH, further certifying, by Christie’s, that the 21,069 x 21,069 pixel image was totally unique.

Beeple, who has made millions from his works, has now become the ultimate exponent of that theoretical revolution that art and collecting could live with NFTs. Long-term enthusiasts they hope tokens will one day boost e-commerce in any metaverse full of digital avatars.

Here, NFTs could designate ownership of virtual goods, be it clothing for digital avatars or art for the walls of their digital houses. Nike recently announced that it had bought a virtual shoe company to create virtual sneakers.

Either way, the future of the NFT market will also depend on the stance adopted by regulators as the free market develops, so you will not have to wait to find out what your future is.