12/15/2021

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has not ratified the order of the Board to extend the use of COVID certificate or negative diagnostic test for access to the interior of the hotel and leisure establishments because it would have to be applied, as it is written, to anyone, including workers.

For this reason, he explains that there is the possibility that the autonomous administration request a new ratification in which the application of the order is contemplated only with respect to the users of the establishments.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber has considered that this measure against the coronavirus -already in force in hospitals and residences- meets the requirements of necessity and suitability, but not of proportionality, since it would have to apply, as it is written, to “any person” who accessed the interior, which would include workers.

For the room, its application to the clients of these establishments does not offer “any doubt” regarding its proportionality, given that access will be “absolutely voluntary and in order to receive a non-essential service”.

But, the car requires that the covid passport, according to the order, Anyone who intends to access the interior of these establishments is required, “with total independence of what is the purpose that motivates this access”.

For this reason, it would be applicable to all workers who, even occasionally, had to access the establishments due to the characteristics of their work occupation.

There is no proportionality for employees

In this sense, the TSJA considers that there is no proportionality for employees who -for the exercise of their activity- would be required to be vaccinated, despite not being mandatory in Spain, or would have to provide a negative test every 48 or 72 hours as an essential budget for the exercise of its activity and, in addition, to pay for it until the end of the measure.

The high court also recalls that it continues the obligation to use the mask indoors fully in force by these employees, and also that it is not possible to extend to these workers the same reasons that justify their imposition on users, since the “circumstances of prolonged consumption and social interaction are not comparable.”

The rule could therefore imply in practice, “even indirectly”, the obligation to be vaccinated as a requirement for maintaining the job.

For this reason, the incidence and proportionality of the order in the interests of these professionals “it is much more intense than what can be deduced from users”, according to the TSJA.

In addition, the order contemplates its application in establishments of a different nature, among them, the hospitality industry, where there will be workers who will hardly have contact with clients or their work will be carried out abroad, although they sometimes have to access the interior, so believes that demanding the same requirements from these workers “lacks strong motivation.”

“Necessary and suitable”

Despite this, the court ruling indicates that the measure is “necessary and appropriate”, in order to immediately reduce the rising rate of infections and because it limits access to establishments to people who potentially may have a greater risk of transmission of the disease. illness.

Regarding the temporary validity, the all of Christmas until January 15, the Chamber notes that it is a period identical to that already ratified in a previous order and with a similar justification, which is “duly motivated and suitable” and covers a period that involves an increase in trips and family and social gatherings.

The decision of the TSJA contrasts with the pronouncement of the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Andalusia, which had supported the extension of the covid passport for having a “sufficient legal authorization and being proportionate.”