11/08/2021

Act. At 11:43 CET

Pablo Fornals is sweet. The Spanish West Ham midfielder He was on display again with two goals in West Ham’s victory over Liverpool and is living the best moment of his career at 25.

Fornals made his LaLiga debut with Málaga in 2015 and two years later Villarreal took over his services in exchange for 12 million euros. A footballer who combines quality and physicality, which has allowed him to play more than 30 games in each season. In 2019 he went to the Premier League in the hands of the ‘hammers’ and since then he has been growing slowly and without pause.

Arriving and defensive, we can refer to him as a ‘box to box’. In England he has evolved in the defensive section, in the creation, in the distribution and in the attack, where he has displayed his scoring nose, especially in this season. In the league competition he has four league goals in 10 games, an important figure considering that last season he scored five goals in 33 games.

His Olympic goal against Liverpool is the latest demonstration of the good form of Pablo Fornals, who has led West Ham to the third place in the Premier and to rub shoulders with Manchester City and Chelsea.

Moyes raves about Fornals | sport

LUIS ENRIQUE, AWARE OF HIS EVOLUTION

That ability to move, to be present in many areas of the field (from the base of the play to the front of the area), of intelligence with and without the ball and knowing how to associate and distinguish oneself with criteria has made the national coach have included him in the last lists of the national team.

He was in the Nations League final and now he will be part of a group that in the next two games it is played to be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.