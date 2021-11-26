When it comes to Christmas, the clan sisters Kardashian-Jenner they usually always leave to celebrate in a big way. And this time around, that means giving yourself gifts ranging from a few dollars to thousands.

Through Poosh magazine, which coordinates the older sister of Kim kardashianThey all shared their Christmas gift list, which includes some ideas for giving gifts this season.

The list is divided into items under $ 50, beauty, home, unique experiences, and wellness. The cheapest is an 11 dollar lighter, followed by 12 wellness cards. While the most expensive is a $ 15,000 glass football from Teckell.

Within the article it was also specified which are the gifts that each of them bought this year. Own Kourtney, chose a blanket with infrared light that can be turned into a sleeping bag to make a portable sauna, which costs $ 518.

Everyone knows that I love to detox in the sauna as part of my beauty routine, so I am so excited for this gift for giving this gift to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of infrared light in their homes! !, he claimed.

For its part, Kim will deliver a tangram led jump rope, which helps to account for performance, and is priced at 80 dollars. While Khloé decided to deliver a lomi smart compost to her sisters and friends, which costs $ 499, and has a compact and minimalist design to be able to place it inside or outside the home.

Kylie Jenner, Following her style of being a beauty guru, she decided that she would deliver a Lightstim LED light facial device that promises to help eliminate wrinkles costs $ 249.

I love LED lights. It’s one of my favorite things about getting a facial, and this device brings this technology into the house, Stormi’s mom stated.

KendallInstead, she also preferred a blanket, but this is a weighted, relaxing blanket, which she confessed has helped her reduce her anxiety, so she hopes it will also be useful to her friends, and has a value of $ 179.

Finally, Kris jenner chose a device that helps to harvest lettuce, which costs $ 499, and assured that he did it because he thinks it is a fun way to grow his own food.

