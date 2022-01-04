01/04/2022 at 06:44 CET

.

The Mavericks they had no problem for defeat the Nuggets 103-89 in a game in which Denver’s men made numerous mistakes, they lost up to 26 balls, and in which Luka Doncic finished with a new double-double of 21 points and 15 assists. Doncic, who returned to the court after 10 games out on Sunday, played 34 minutes and was the second leading scorer of the game, behind only Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets center. Doncic also matched the most assists he’s had this season. Five other Mavs players broke the 10-point mark.

Jokic made a double-double of 27 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.. But the Serbian player was practically alone against those of Dallas. Only two other Nuggets players, Will Barton and Aaron Gordon, scored more than 10 points against the Mavericks. The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, could not repeat his performance on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, when he played his best game since he arrived in the NBA, scoring 22 points and 12 assists, and against the Mavs he had to be content with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The key to the game was the imprecision and numerous errors of the Nuggets, who lost 25 balls and allowed Dallas to score 28 points as a result of those losses. In contrast, the Mavericks only gave up 11 balls in the entire game. And from beyond the 3-point line, the Nuggets only made 6 of 25 attempts, 24% correct, while the Mavericks made 14 of their 37 attempts, 37.8%.

Lack of concentration in Denver

From the first quarter of the game, the Nuggets showed they had concentration problems. For much of the first 12 minutes, the two teams were balanced thanks to the performance of Jokic and Gordon on the Denver team. But when at 1.54 left in the quarter, Jokic retired to the bench, Denver lost their way. From 18-20 for the Nuggets he went to a 24-20 for Dallas when term ended.

The start of the second quarter only made the situation worse for the visitors. Without Jokic on the track, the lead for the Mavs increased to 11 points, 31-20. Nothing worked for the Nuggets. Campazzo was still at zero in points and zero in assists and the turnovers were beginning to pile up. With 1.44 left before the break, the Mavericks had their biggest lead yet, 44-31, thanks to two free throws made by Doncic. When the two teams went to the changing rooms, the scoreboard indicated a 46-37. Jokic and Gordon had 22 points, more than half of all the rest of their team, and five of the 11 players the Nuggets had used so far, including Campazzo, had not contributed a single point.

Campazzo, to zero

Coming from halftime, the Nugetts, who were without seven of their players due to injuries and covid protocols, improved their game. At 30 seconds after the restart, Campazzo got his first assist of the game with a pass to Jokic that culminated in a triple and put the light at 46-40. The Argentine guard began to move the ball better in attack and the points and assists began to arrive. The Mavericks responded as a team and when the third quarter ended, the Nuggets had only managed to scratch 3 points to the advantage of Dallas, leaving the score at 69-63.

In the last 12 minutes, the imprecision took hold again of the Nuggets who lost another 6 balls in the fourth quarter and missed the 5 triples they tried. When Nuggets backup coach Popeye Jones made the headlines with 2.12 left in the game and 95-82 on the scoreboard, the frustration of players like Campazzo was evident. With the bench on the court, the Mavericks’ advantage reached 17 points, although the final score remained at 103-89 for the locals.