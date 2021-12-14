12/14/2021

On at 18:38 CET

Joel xaubet

Dele there came to the ownership of Tottenham from the hand of Mauricio Pochettino in the 2015-2016 season where he surprised everyone by establishing himself as lto great English promise for the next decade. The promising midfielder managed to establish himself with ease in the London team and in the 2016-2017 season was crowned the best young player in the Premier League after adding 18 goals and 9 assists throughout the campaign, impressive figures for a player of his youth.

From international star to residual role

There it came to be key piece for the English national team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where England he reached the semifinals with the Spurs as one of his main offensive arguments. It was from that moment that Alli’s light began to dim little by little. English slightly lowered its performance during the following season, although without being bad. But, it was in Pochettino’s last year and at the beginning of Mourinho when was the beginning of the end for Alli.

With Mourinho, Alli’s performance plummeted

With the Portuguese on the bench, the young Englishman gradually lost his position in the team until he ends up immersed in a substitute role that ended up with all the confidence of an Alli that only shone when he enjoyed the self-esteem of a consecrated star.

Now under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, Dele Alli is also not being able to take flight and so far he has not played half the minutes in the Premier League with a single goal, figures very far from those he used to have in his beginnings in the elite and even the legendary Alex Ferguson player doubt: “I thought Dele Alli would become a top player. I don’t know what happened to him.”

At 25, Alli still has plenty of time to show that the quality he showed in his first three seasons with Tottenham is still there and that is why has asked to leave North London looking for minutes. English He already wanted to leave last winter to meet Pochettino at PSG, but Daniel levy, known for his toughness when negotiating, blocked any movement.