01/07/2022 at 09:41 CET

LMG

María Marian already rests in peace and her family has already been able to say goodbye to her. The young murdered, three years ago, shot at the door of his home in the Torre Urzaiz urbanization of the Zaragoza neighborhood of Movera, he is no longer in the cold room of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Aragon (IMLA) where he rested after the autopsy. There was this young woman who was 28 years old when she died because the investigating judge in the case refused to discard the body because the investigation was continuing and a second forensic analysis might be necessary.

The family of the deceased had actively and passively requested to have the body, but the request was always rejected. It was the Hearing of Saragossa the one that requested the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the lawyers of the ten detainees. Nobody objected. As a result of all these judicial vicissitudes, the young woman’s mother is under psychiatric treatment and both her husband and her other daughter assured the Justice that they were also taking medication.. Maria Marian’s body was transferred to Sibiu, the town from which the victim came and where it is planned to bury her remains.

The truth is that it is a crime that remains dark after so long. A glove allowed a Lithuanian hit man and nine other people to be arrested for a drug spill. In fact, this finding made Aivaras S. have to change his first version in which he proclaimed his innocence for another in which he admitted that that night he was with the victim. This man pointed out two other men, Jesús JM and Juan EO, who remain in provisional prison at the scene of the crime. The three arrived at the farm and accessed it by making a hole in the back fence.

Once a person was identified, and before he gave names, the Homicide Group of the Superior Headquarters of Police from Aragón carried out an extensive investigation related to the different geolocations of two Aivaras S. mobile phones, as well as phone taps. They were able to observe, for example, the planning carried out by the authors. The information would have been received from the family of the victim’s sentimental partner, who is in prison, and who had disagreements with Maria Marian.

The investigation of this matter was not easy due to issues such as that the DNA found on the victim’s nails does not correspond to any of those arrested. The agents had these vestiges analyzed by the Biology Laboratory of the National Police Corps on the hypothesis that the victim could have scratched one of the aggressors while trying to defend himself. In fact, he even asked his sister for help after being shot in the side.