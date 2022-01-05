01/05/2022 at 09:25 CET

Ana Lucas

Javier Alejandro MDC, the doctor who operated on Sara Gómez, the 39-year-old woman who died on New Years after a month in the ICU after undergoing liposculpture, did not appear this Tuesday in the Cartagena court, where he was quoted to declare at ten in the morning.

Those who did go to the port city were the relatives of the deceased, who are willing to go “to the Congress of Deputies” to be heard. Seeing that the doctor did not appear, some of Sara’s friends and relatives expressed their fear that he had gone to Chile (he has dual citizenship) and the judge has ordered him to be detained. This Wednesday the defense of the doctor asks that the search and capture order be revoked, since, according to it, the man is in the Region and has not escaped.

Ezequiel Nicolás, Sara’s ex-partner and family spokesperson, announced that he himself, as the father of the youngest son of the deceased, will appear at the trial. “I want everyone (those responsible) to sit on the bench to testify,” said Nicolás, who does not rule out that the complaint is extended to more people linked to surgical intervention. Which took place in a operating room rented from the Virgen de la Caridad clinic, in Cartagena.

“You are beautiful, mom, I love you”, said Sara her young son, when saying goodbye, reveals the father

Nicolás himself posted on Facebook some messages from a woman who has contacted him to explain what it is victim of the same doctor. “Good morning, sir, I am back in the hospital, yesterday I began to vomit blood. I think you are right, I have everything so that with my complaint this man is not on the street.” So reads the text released by the man, which explains that this person “was operated on less than six months ago, between two surgeons. Yes, he was there.” “Let’s stop this carnage”, sentence.

Ezequiel took advantage of his social networks to announce that Sara’s young son wanted to say goodbye to his mother. The little boy “decided to go in to see his mother, who was covered in the mortuary but he wanted to see her and say goodbye: we went in and they opened the drawer, he was very afraid.” “‘You are beautiful, mom, I love you’, were his words”The man shared in La Voz de Sara, the platform they have created on Facebook to make visible this and other aesthetic disasters that have ended in tragedy.

Irreversible multi-organ failure. It is the cause of the death of Sara, mother of two children, according to the report of the autopsy, explain sources close to the case. This forensic document is already in the possession of the Court.

Who were in the operation?

Sara Gómez’s family wants to know who were with Javier Alejandro MDC in the rented operating room at Virgen de la Caridad when the woman was being intervened. And it is that, as they maintain, there was present people who do not have health training. They even claim that one of these people has a relationship with the doctor.

Sara’s case has passed to the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Cartagena, the family lawyer told this newspaper, Ignacio Martínez, from the Association of the Patient Defender. While waiting for the doctor to be located, the lawyer stressed that “it is already requested” that all the people who were in the operating room testify as witnesses. The problem is that it is not known how many there were.

“Officially, surgeon, assistant and anesthetist”, says the lawyer, who is prudent “as long as we do not know what happened. “I am not wondering, I am asking for an investigation”, makes clear Martínez, who also confirms that the family has shown him the messages that have come to him from the woman who claims to be another victim of the same doctor, but that this person has not asked for her to defend.

The doctor who operated on Sara is “shocked” by the death and “worried” about the judicial situation. This is explained by his lawyer, Pablo Martínez, who states that his client maintains that the surgical operation, for which the woman paid him 5,700 euros in two transfers, it was a job “well done”.

Martínez commented that, if neither the doctor nor he have appeared in the courts of Cartagena this Tuesday, as a result of the complaint filed by the young woman’s family for reckless homicide, it is because the summons was communicated to him this Monday “from one day to the next”.

Thus, the lawyer requested to delay the statement a few days to know the content of the complaint and other documents associated with the case in order to be able to study them carefully, something that the judge “saw well.” Therefore, “the court was informed.”

Martínez said that the doctor knew the deceased, with which her death has left him “dismayed.” For this reason, he has assured that they will be “respectful “with the woman”and with the court “.

“They are saying atrocities”emphasized the lawyer, who has also denounced that the doctor you are receiving “threats” and that have even appeared graffiti against his client on the facade of his clinic.