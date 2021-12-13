12/13/2021 at 10:00 CET

Lydia Sánchez Gil

Deplorable. It is the adjective with which the spokesman for Pablo Sierra’s family, Joaquín Amills, describes the rumors that have been spreading about the discovery of the young man’s lifeless body missing. “It seems unbelievable that in these times and after we have tried to raise awareness of the pain suffered by families, news is released to the media without contrast,” he told this newspaper.

Last night, after the publication of false information by a national medium, the family, “faced with the pain of those moments,” quickly contacted the National Police, which denied the facts. Shortly after, the Government Delegation in Extremadura wrote a tweet also to deny them. “At no time have they put themselves in the shoes of the family and what that blow means when reading it”, affirms about those who give truth to these news and publish them. “They do not contribute anything and only generate uncertainty and doubts. It is absurd,” he adds.

In this sense, Amllis emphasizes that This and other types of information not only harm Pablo’s loved ones, but also “may interfere in the investigation, they do him a disservice”. On Thursday at noon, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz decreed the secrecy of summary of the proceedings, something “normal” in this type of cases, according to the spokesman: “It favors and protects the work of the police.” To do this, he emphasizes that “we have to focus on spreading the image of Pablo, who has been missing since day 2 and that any relevant information that there is can lead us to find him.”

To further reinforce this idea, the one who also serves as president of the association SOS Disappeared has issued a statement denouncing what happened last night: “It is difficult to understand that sensationalism, being the first to give a news, or selling more, is above contrasting the information properly, without taking charge for a second of the damage they do to family members, friends, the credibility of the media and the State security forces. “

In the document, however, it is clarified that “luckily, that part of professionals are a minority in this laudable profession, and it is to be appreciated the media that make real information of their work, transmitting relevant and contrasted data, always with the utmost respect for the pain of family members. “For this reason, it appeals to the responsibility and professionalism of journalists” to deal with a Such a delicate and painful subject for the family. “Amills assures that, although each hour that passes is harder, she continues with the hope that Pablo will appear” healthy “soon:”They are with the faith placed in the security forces of the State. They appreciate the work they are doing and trust that it will pay off. “