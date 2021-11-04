11/04/2021 at 20:21 CET

The male detained by the National Police for pulling from the wall of Lugo to a girl I had argued with After having a few drinks in the leisure area of ​​the city and leaving it lying in an interior patio of a house, he has been released under investigation for a crime of attempted murder. While the judge made that decision, the victim’s family came to the fore to denounce the transphobic nature of the attack. “He tried to kill her for being a transsexual”, they have declared to the newspaper El Progreso.

Police and judicial sources have specified that the individual passed on the afternoon of this past Wednesday at the disposal of the Instruction Court Number 3 of Lugo accused of serious injuries and omission of the duty to help.

Judicial sources have indicated that the man, after appearing in court, has been released under investigation for attempted murder, with the prohibition to approach and communicate with the victim and with the obligation to appear weekly in court.

For their part, police sources have stated that the victim’s statement is pending once they are in a position to do so, possibly already in court, because the case is prosecuted.

Transsexual

Sources consulted by Europa Press have pointed out that the family informed the National Police of the woman’s transsexual condition, a fact that “may be a hypothesis” of the trigger of the fight that ended the push from the wall.

In this regard, sources from the National Police have only pointed out that “there was something between them” that led to a fight and the push from about 12 meters high that ended with the fall of the victim, which the alleged perpetrator left lying without helping her.

The girl was thrown on the ground in serious condition, according to the police report, with a broken leg, several fractured vertebrae and a fractured wrist. Later, at 7:00 a.m., a passerby who was walking along the wall walkway heard cries for help and was able to locate the place and see the girl lying at the bottom of an interior patio, which called the emergency services . The victim at first did not remember what happened and was transferred to the Lucus Augusti University Hospital in Lugo, where he is recovering while waiting to be able to give a statement.