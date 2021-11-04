11/04/2021 at 08:54 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The Policeman It is clear to him: the quarrels between the Bocanegra (or the Mone, depending on who’s speaking) and the Canute (or the Marcos, others say) was born out of the dispute over the control of drug trafficking by some of its members; activity that has ended up splashing the two families in the worst way. The skirmishes in the streets of the run-down torrentino neighborhood of Xenillet have been going on for almost a decade, but the first serious friction occurred in 2016, with a shooting in the street in which a 29-year-old man at the time, Manuel GF, and his father, Ramón GM, 57, were injured. Both are the brother and the father, respectively, of whom the National Police now seeks as the material perpetrator of the bloody events on All Saints’ Day in the Torrent cemetery, Ramón GF, 43, the oldest of the seven children of Ramón GM

That dispute, which all those involved attributed to the fart of a child that was understood as an offense to the Canute, ended in acquittal after a tense trial in which the Police had to be used thoroughly so that revenge did not move to the City of Justice. In fact, it was a security guard who in extremis prevented the Bocanegra from entering the València guard court, after seeing that this was the access to the Canuto court, precisely to prevent them from being at the door main with his rivals.

In fact, already in that shooting encounter in 2016, two of Ramón GM’s daughters told Levante-EMV that the real reason for the confrontation is that their family was fed up with some members of the Canuto clan “selling drugs to one of our brothers. ” He was referring to Luis GF, a year younger than Ramón. Luis had been hooked on drugs for years, and the family held the Canutos guilty.

After the 2016 shooting, those accused of shooting, who were Canute, left the Xenillet in compliance with one of the sacred laws: the one who breaks the coexistence, leaves. They settled in Alaquàs.

The day Luis died

On October 24, 2018, Luis GF, who had just turned 39, was found dead at the bottom of the Torrent ravine, at the foot of the bridge that connects this municipality with Alaquàs. The autopsy determined that it was an accidental fall caused by Luis’s state of intoxication. The Bocanegra had it clear: it came from some Canute giving him, or trust him, the last dose.

The Court of Instruction number 3 of Torrent filed the cause as an accidental death. It was, after the acquittal of the three Canute judged for the 2016 shooting, the second judicial filing, the second bitter drink for the Bocanegra, who were left without the justice they wanted after having gone to the ordinary channels.

Last April, there was another round of shots at the Xenillet. There were no injuries. Not detained. But it was another skirmish between the warring members of both clans. Revenge was coming.

In June, the eldest of Ramón GM’s children left a voluntary confinement of more than four years. They say that he never went out, that he was hiding at home because the police were looking for him for a drug trafficking case. At the beginning of summer he decided to break his closure, the date on which he had to answer for a judicial matter had passed.

The final trigger was the date of the death of his brother Luis. This year it was three years since they had to bury him when there was only a week to go to All Saints’ Day in 2018. Last Monday, Ramón went to the Torrent cemetery to bring Luis flowers for the first time. I was armed. With a short 9 pistol, possibly the same one that they saw him shoot from his terrace that day of the 2016 shooting, a fact that the Canuto’s defenses would end up grabbing onto to sow doubt – and win acquittal – about who he had really been. the cause of the injuries to Ramón Sr. and his son Manuel.

The graves of one and the other are close. Very close. So much so that Ramón, who apparently was with two of his brothers and his father, he bumped into one of the Canuto on the same streetBut it had nothing to do with the old conflict between a few members of both families. There were looks and insults. Ramón allegedly drew his pistol and began firing. He took Antonio GG, 45, a distant cousin of one of the defendants in the 2016 shooting, which had nothing to do with all that, and injured his son, 20. His daughters, 9 and 11 years old and his father, also present, escaped.

The one who did not escape was José Luis PG, a Torrent neighbor who had come to bring, as every year, flowers to his wife, who died years ago. He received a stray bullet in his side and fell dead. Today he will receive a burial in precisely the same cemetery where he was murdered by the festering between two families.