11/13/2021 at 11:43 CET

Since his debut in the MotoGP World Championship in 1996 and until the date of his retirement in Valencia, this weekend, at age 42, Valentino rossi has stood out as the most charismatic pilot in history. A true ‘showman’ who has managed to combine successes on the dance floor like no one else, with the most original celebrations and also the most massive press conferences. Even when Rossi is no longer the champion, the one who chained victories and titles (nine in total), even when he has not won for four years, Rossi has always monopolized the attention wherever he goes. And he performs like nobody else before the media and the public.

Here are some of their most famous phrases:

“There is no perfect rider, not even Valentino Rossi is, otherwise nothing would make sense to continue” “When you lose, in front of the press, your team or your girlfriend you blame the tires, the bike or the conditions of the circuit. That’s for others, but in your head you know perfectly what happened “” The most important thing is to have a good relationship with the motorcycle … you have to understand what it wants. I think of a motorcycle as a woman, and I know That sounds silly, but it’s true “” I am doomed to win. I am a prisoner of my success. Everything else makes me guilty “” Riding a Ducati is like riding a swing but no fun “” I have been tried as a monster before to show no proof. There has been more talk about me in recent days about the fraud against La Hacienda Italiana, that when I won my 7 world titles, I am frankly disappointed “” Winning again when you have not done it for a long time is the same feeling than to have sex again after a tea mporated without having it. Although I think winning is more exciting “” Biaggi was going very fast and I thought: maybe I can overtake him on the last lap & mldr; and when he fell I thought: shit, now I have to change my plans “” They ask me if Sete (Gibernau) has grown up this year? I see it just as high “” The Suzuki is very easy to drive this year, Sete Gibernau is not a genius but he sure does well with it, it is a stupid-proof bike “” Márquez has decided that I should not win my tenth World Championship and that is why he has started to act as Lorenzo’s bodyguard. “” Marc’s problem is that he is a repeat offender, a dangerous rider. To the point that I am afraid of being on the track with Márquez. He does what he wants and does it expressly “” It has never been seen that a champion ran for an opponent to lose, and not to win. Sorry for not winning ten World Cups. I failed at the Valencia GP because I fell, but that hurt me more. It is a great regret because I did not expect it and after 2015 nothing was the same “” My greatest merit is to excite people who do not like motorcycles “” Perhaps you would understand that there are no winning machines, but winning men “” I don’t know what Stoner wants If he doesn’t want anyone to follow him on the track, let him run by himself “” To go to Ducati you need eggs. So I think Lorenzo will stay “” “I did not deserve a teammate like Lorenzo at Yamaha after what I had done for them. Maybe they could have given me a little slower” “My ex Linda Morselli and Alonso? ? … she was able to make the leap to F1, not me & rdquor; “If I end up having to confine myself to Covid for a week in Aragon, I throw myself off the balcony” “This last year in MotoGP has been the hardest. I expected to go stronger. After the Assen GP I thought to decide calmly, I waited a week and then I said ‘now, I’m ready’ to say goodbye. “” I will always remember the moment after the 2011 Malaysian race, the death of Simoncelli, as one of the worst of my life. When I returned to my box after the race was suspended I was desperate. Later it was even worse because MotoGP lost a great rider but and I, above all, lost a friend. “” The Honda is always a big problem, especially for those who do not have a “” Yamaha is my heart, I hope to be remembered as a Yamaha rider “” I would have liked to continue racing another 25 years, but I think it is the right time to go. It’s sad. My life will change after 30 years. It was a long and fun trail, with unforgettable moments “.