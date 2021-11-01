11/01/2021

On at 06:56 CET

.

Palmeiras reaped this Sunday a comeback victory against the Gremio de Porto Alegre, which with the defeat sank even more in the penultimate classification of the Brazilian Championship in the midst of a crowd that it invaded the playing field and destroyed the VAR cockpit.

The Sao Paulo team prevailed at home with a 3-1 win in a match on the twenty-ninth day of the League, thus taking second place in the competition again.

The hosts scored the first goal of the match through striker Diego Souza, a few minutes before the start of the match.

However, midfielder Raphael Veiga left everything the same on the pitch with a penalty scored in the 45th minute of the first half and, four minutes later, scored the goal of the comeback.

In the second half, spirits heated up on and off the pitch, especially after forward Breno Lopes extended Palmeiras’ lead on the scoreboard, already in added time, and guaranteed the victory of the Paulistas.

After the defeat, the Gremio fans invaded the field and broke several equipment of the photographers who were in the premises, in addition to destroying the video arbitration booth (VAR).

Torcedores do Grêmio invaded the Arena field, defeated Palmeiras and provoked bankruptcy in the field. Confusão also takes more arquibancadas. pic.twitter.com/D9fOYmmXgO – ge (@geglobo) October 31, 2021

There were also fights between rival fans, which had to be contained by the police in charge of the security of the place.

With the result, Palmeiras returned to the second box of the table, with 52 points, seven less than the leader Atlético Mineiro, who in turn fell the day before on his visit to Flamengo.

For its part, the Gremio sank even further into the penultimate classification, with 26 goals and only ahead of Chapecoense.

Also this Sunday, Internacional was defeated 1-0 in their visit to Sao Paulo, although they remained sixth, with 41 points.

The Colorados, who had several casualties due to multiple injuries, including the Chilean Carlos Palacios, created few scoring opportunities and may even finish the day out of the G6, depending on the result of this Monday’s matches.

On the other hand, with the goal scored by midfielder Gabriel Sara, the hosts from São Paulo added three goals in their fort, reached a total of 37 goals and now occupy eleventh place.

In another engagement disputed today, Ceará surprised and beat Fluminense de Rio de Janeiro at home, despite the fact that he had one less man on the court for much of the match, due to the expulsion of winger Gabriel Dias.

With a penalty goal, scored by midfielder Vina in the first moments of the match, the team managed to maintain the advantage until the final whistle and moved away from the danger zone and floats in the middle of the table with 36 points, while that the Rio de Janeiro group is eighth, with 39.

The last match this Sunday will be played between Sport de Recife and Atlético Goianiense, while matchday 29 of the Brazilian Championship will be completed tomorrow, Monday, with the matches between Bragantino and Cuiabá and Corinthians and Chapecoense.