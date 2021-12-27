12/27/2021 at 22:09 CET

Rafinha Alcántara will play until the end of the season in Anoeta. Today his assignment from the PSG, a club that he wanted to say goodbye to with a message through his social networks.

The Brazilian has acknowledged having been “very happy to have shared moments” with all the fans of the Parque de los Príncipes.

The new player ‘txuri-urdin’ also took the opportunity to thank “all the players of this great club and of this special city”, before leave the door open on your return after the loan with a “See you soon, PSG!”

Under the orders of Sheriff you will have the opportunity to claim and earn the minutes that you have not had with Mauricio Pochettino.

Rafinha wants to show his great value on the pitch and Help Imanol Alguacil’s team to seal the qualification for the Champions League. The ‘txuri-urdin’ arrived low on strength to the Christmas break and the nougat will surely have paid off to face the second part of the season.

Rafinha passed a medical examination today and after the last exchange of paperwork between Real and PSG, the temporary pass of the midfielder was confirmed.

Tomorrow will be his first training session in Zubieta where Imanol Alguacil awaits you with open arms. But nevertheless, Rafinha will not be able to be next Sunday, January 2 in the game against Alavés in Mendizorroza.