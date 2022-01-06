01/05/2022 at 21:31 CET

The departure of Kieran Trippier is a reality. The Atlético de Madrid side will sign for the ‘magpies’, becoming the first incorporation of the new Saudi leaders of the team, once the medical process has passed and Newcastle disburses the 14 million euros to the rojiblanco club.

Simeone loses one of the most influential wingers offensively. Since the start of last season, the Englishman has participated 22 times that have ended in league goals., being the second best record of a winger in the competition after the Barcelona player Jordi Alba, with 28.

Trippier, 31, returns to the Premier League two and a half years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur. In Spain, he managed to conquer the league last season with Atlético, but in recent months he has always been rumored with his departure, first to Manchester United and then to Newcastle.

The first signing of the new rich from the Premier

The Newcastle already have their first incorporation, the one of the side Kieran Trippier. A quality signing that returns to the Premier League to reinforce one of the worst defenses in the championship. The ‘Magpies’ need much more if they want to save themselves from burning and that the arrival of Saudi money does not result in a relegation to the Championship that would be dramatic.

Upstairs Anthony Martial sounds a lot, who has already admitted wanting to leave Manchester United due to the alarming lack of minutes he suffers. There is a lot of competition at Old Trafford and Martial knows it. In a similar situation is Jesse Lingard, who also deserves more minutesAlthough it gives the feeling that the good old Lingard can aspire to a higher team given the level he gave last season at West Ham United.