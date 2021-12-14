12/14/2021

Some species of theropods (bipedal carnivorous dinosaurs) could run at 45 kilometers per hour, according to a study on fossil footprints led by the researcher from the University of La Rioja, Pablo navarro.

The finding, in which the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) has also participated and published in the journal Scientific Reports, has made it possible to establish one of the running speeds Faster calculated to date based on the fossil tracks left by these animals.

The tracks have been located in two deposits of Igea (La Rioja), dating from the period Lower Cretaceous (between 145 and 100 million years ago).

We believe that the footprints belong to medium-sized carnivorous dinosaurs, possibly from the spinosaurid or carcharodontosaurid family.

One of them (Tower 6A) contains five footprints and the other (La Torre 6B), seven, all of them three fingers and longer than wide.

“Although it is not possible to determine the species that left them, we believe that they were made by medium-sized carnivorous dinosaurs —About two meters high and four to five meters long—, possibly from the family of the spinosaurids or of the carcharodontosaurids& rdquor ;, points out Navarro.

Fast and agile carnivores

Based on the angles and distances between the tracks, the researchers calculated that one of the dinosaurs was running at a speed between 23.4 and 37.1 km / h, and the other, even faster, between 31.7 and 44.6 km / h.

The latter is among the three maximum speeds Estimated for theropods worldwide. In addition to a high speed, this research has confirmed the agility of these dinosaurs.

One of the tracks shows a smooth and steady increase in speed, while the other shows a abrupt change direction in the race, which the authors interpret as evidence that the animal was maneuvering while running.

“Having been able to deduce changes of direction and speed of the dinosaurs step by step informs us that they could make rapid adjustments in their trajectory and confirms that they could be agile and highly maneuverable predators, with a great capacity to adapt to the behavior of their prey & rdquor ;, complete Javier Ruiz, researcher at the Department of Geodynamics, Stratigraphy and Paleontology of the UCM.

These data corroborate studies carried out in recent decades by analyzing bone remains and applying knowledge from biomechanics and “they allow us to detail with greater precision the way in which dinosaurs moved and lived, providing valuable information on their capacities and relationship with the environment & rdquor ;, concludes Navarro.