01/02/2022 at 13:37 CET

Germany and Italy, two of the favorite teams to win the ATP Cup crown, fell in their first duels against Great Britain and Australia, respectively, after stumbling in the final doubles.

Therefore, the passage to the semifinals for both teams is complicated since they will not depend on themselves to access the final phase.

The British team, led by their second seed Daniel evans, surprised the favorite Germany after beating them in the first match of group C of the ATP Cup by a 2-1 aggregate.

The decisive point came through the mediation of the doblistas Evans and the scotch Jamie Murray, who were imposed on Alexander Zverev (3), which surprisingly took the place of the experienced Tim Puetz, Y Kevin Krawietz by 6-3 and 6-4.

English Evans was undoubtedly the name of the night at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney after submitting the German Jan–Lennard Struff to a tough review in the form of 6-1 and 6-2 in the first singles match and, secondly, after taking a step forward and replacing a Grand Slam champion in doubles like Joe Salisbury to give the final point to his team.

Your compatriot, Cameron norrie, came close to intimidating the defending champion of the ATP Finals in the first set, Zverev, but ended up giving up 7-6 (2) and 6-1.

Germany was called to be one of the great contenders for the titles after the losses suffered by Russia but after the setback in their debut their qualification for the semifinals will hang by a thread.

The Germans will have to win their next two meetings, against the United States and Canada, as well as wait for Great Britain to stumble in one of their clashes, to keep their hopes alive to reach the final phase.

For its part, the host Australia was resurrected with an energetic Alex From Miñaur who was able to mend the tremendous superiority of the Italian Jannik Sinner about his compatriot Max purcell in the first point (6-1 and 6-3), by beating Matteo berrettini by 6-3 and 7-6 (4).

“This track brings out the best in me. It is not a question of how many times you fall, but of how many times you fall and are able to get up & rdquor ;, commented an excited From Miñaur after the conclusion of the crash in reference to his complicated 2021 in which he could not achieve the expected results.

In the final doubles they were the experts John peers Y Luke saville those who prolonged the feast of the Ken Rosewell Sand when beating your own Berrettini Y Simone bolelli by 6-3 and 7-5.

On the second day of group B, Italy will face France and Australia will face Russia.