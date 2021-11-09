

The FBI detained a suspected serial killer traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, announced this Monday that a suspected serial killer believed to be responsible for murdering six people and wounding two more in Missouri and Kansas was arrested on Friday.



According to CNN Perez Reed’s arrest came when he was trying to get off a train in Independence, Missouri.

The FBI reported that the alleged serial killer was in possession of a ticket to travel from St. Louis to Kansas City and was carrying a semi-automatic pistol .40 gauge.

For some time Perez Reed is being investigated for his possible role in a series of shootings that according to the police would be related to each other.

“This caliber matches firearm shell casings found in unsolved shootings in the city and county of St. Louis during September 2021 ”, read the press release.

Likewise, it was announced that At least six victims who were shot, four fatally, in mid-September and late October, were attacked with the same .40 caliber weapon.

According to an affidavit, an FBI agent linked Perez Reed to the shootings and St Louis prosecutors successfully implicated the alleged defendant in the murder of at least two people; Damon Irvin, 35, and Rau’Daja Fairrow, 25, both from Kansas City.

Nevertheless, Perez Reed, who agreed to answer the officers’ questions, denied hurting anyone.

In the same affidavit, security at the latest victim’s apartment complex provided a picture of the driver’s license that Perez Reed used to enter the building.

Surveillance video shows an African American man with a crescent tattoo on his forehead that matches that of the defendant.

According to Univision, some of the victims were engaged in prostitution and others were transsexuals.

Although Perez Reed denied having murdered any of these peopleHe did acknowledge having been in Kansas City when at least one of those people died, and he also agreed to have contacted another of the victims by phone.

For the moment, Perez Reed has been charged at the federal level with transporting a firearm between states with the intention of committing a felony.

While the crimes are being investigated in St. Louis and Kansas City, the defendant is in federal detention, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

