After his victory against Caleb Plant, Saul Canelo Alvarez His figure grew bigger and bigger and he is beginning to establish himself as the best pound for pound in boxing today. He unified titles after his Las Vegas triumph and earned fair praise throughout the world. With better consideration and reputation, proposals are showered for him for his next fight.

The list of suitors to face the Mexican is long and more than one got in line in search of providing a show and having the possibility of trying to knock down the champion. The last challenger to raise his voice and ask for his chance does not come from the boxing stick, Instead, he shouted from the UFC, a mixed martial arts discipline.

The Mexican comes from knocking down Plant. (AP / Steve Marcus)

Kamaru usman He is the one who stood up to Canelo and asked for a hearing to see who wins. The 34-year-old Nigerian is 1.85m tall and has not lost for more than seven years. He holds a 20-1-0 record and ranks 1st in the UFC’s ranking of best male fighters pound for pound.

“It would be the biggest match ever. Seeing the best pound-for-pound combat sports and going head-to-head. It would probably be the biggest event ever.”Usman said in dialogue with DAZN. Will the possibility be given? “That’s something that doesn’t scare me. That’s something that wakes me up in the morning. It’s something that I could risk leaving my daughter for another 12 weeks.”Kamaru added.

Usman, a beast in the UFC. (.)

Canelo’s response

But it seems that the idea is far-fetched from any point of view, since neither of them dared to fight outside of their corresponding disciplines and Canelo was in charge of igniting the rumor, making fun of the proposal but not ruling it out. The Mexican is enjoying himself as a family after beating Plant and still does not think about what his return to the ring will be. In fact, this Wednesday was news but for having a great gesture with a sick girl who asked for help.

“Payday (payday)”, was the phrase that the Mexican released when they asked him about the possibility of facing someone from another sport and making clear the intentions of the Nigerian when he wanted to face him: take out the mere economic profit and put aside competitiveness.

Usman did not sit idly by and intensified his desires. “I have already said the name that interests me. Canelo. That’s what interests me”, reiterated in a heads-up with TMZ Sports to continue establishing the idea of ​​the fight between the two.

A fight against Covington in 2019. (.)

But the situation has a third party in contention. Colby covington, the American who defeated Kamaru on November 6, spiced up the situation and took a bite: “It’s probably the funniest thing I’ve ever heard. It is not even credible. He’s just trying to get paid, he doesn’t want tough fights anymore, man. He wants to get his big million dollar fight and just walk off into the sunset. “.

