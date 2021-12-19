12/18/2021 at 18:15 CET

A study led by researchers at the LKS School of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong has provided the first information on how the worrisome new variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as omicron, infects the respiratory tract human.

These researchers have discovered that omicron infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the delta variant and the original SARS-CoV-2 in human bronchi, which may explain why omicron may stream faster among humans than previous variants.

However, their study has also shown that omicron infection in the lung is significantly lower than that of the original SARS-CoV-2, which may be an indicator of a less severity of the disease. This research is currently in the peer review phase for publication.

The scientists responsible for this study, Michael Chan Chi-wai and John Nicholls, are pioneers in the use of ‘ex vivo’ cultures of the respiratory tract to investigate many viral infections emerging since 2007, such as avian influenza and the respiratory syndrome coronavirus. Middle East (MERS).

Why does it behave differently?

Now this technique has been applied to understand why the omicron variant may differ in transmission and gravity of the disease from other variants of SARS-CoV-2. This method uses lung tissue removed for the treatment of the lung, which is normally discarded, to investigate viral diseases of the respiratory tract.

Chan and his team successfully isolated the omicron variant and used this experimental model to compare the infection with the original 2020 SARS-CoV-2, the delta variant, and the new variant. They found that omicron replicates faster than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the delta variant in the human bronchus.

At 24 hours after infection, the omicron variant replicated about 70 times more than the Delta variant and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, omicron replicated less effectively (more than 10 times less) in lung tissue than the parent virus, which may suggest a lower severity of the disease.

Chan points out that the severity of the disease in humans is not determined solely by the replication of the virus, but also by the immune response from the host to infection, which can lead to innate immune system dysregulation, i.e. a ‘cytokine storm’.

“It has also been observed that by infecting many more people, a highly infectious virus can cause more severe illness and death even though the virus itself is less pathogenic. Therefore, together with our recent studies showing that the omicron variant may partially escape immunity from vaccines already the previous infection, it is probable that the global threat of the omicron variant is very important “, the scientist has warned.