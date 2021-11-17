In the development of the season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), we have enjoyed the participation of several prospects from different Major League Baseball organizations.

The different MLB organizations have allowed their prospects to participate in the Venezuelan winter league, where these players have been the sensation thanks to the great offensive power they have shown as well as their defensive quality.

Below we will show you some of these names and we will relate part of what their performance has been in five weeks of LVBP in its 2021-2022 edition.

Juan Fernández and Brayan Rocchio (Sharks of La Guaira)

On the part of the Sharks as a whole, we have two chips that lead the batting of the shark team, Juan Fernández and Brayan Rocchio, both players saw action in the Minor Leagues in this 2021, Fernández belongs to the organization of the San Diego Padres while Rocchio to that of the Cleveland Indians (Guardians).

Fernández, leads the batting for the Sharks with an average of .450, taking 40 at-bats, hitting 18 hits, three homers, 9 runs scored and 13 RBIs, Rocchio has taken 65 at-bats and has connected 27 hits, connecting two home runs with 11 runs scored. and six RBIs with a .415 batting average, for both players it is their first season.

Fernández stood out as the Player of the Week, in what was his performance in the third week of the LVBP 2021-2022 contest.

Roberto Chirinos (Caribs of Anzoátegui)

Roberto Chirinos, has been another of the MLB prospects that has caused a sensation since the day of his debut, the opening day of the 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, Chirinos belongs to the New York Yankees and in these five weeks of harvest Winter has given cause to speak in the aboriginal dugout for having outstanding performances, highlighting the friction with the ladder that he had in one of the games where he only lacked the home run to reach it, this season he has a batting average of .288, with 11 RBIs, eight scored, one home run, five doubles and two triples.

Yonathan Perlaza (Aguilas del Zulia)

The Zulian player is making his first season in Venezuela, he belongs to the Chicago Cubs organization and has been one of the fired bats for the raptor as a whole, although he has not been of much help because the Eagles are in the Last place on the table, Perlaza, has shown that he is done on offense, hitting .317, connecting 19 hits, six of them have been doubles, 13 runs scored and six RBIs, all of this in 60 trips to the batter’s box.

Ángel Aponte and Romer Cuadrado (Lions of Caracas)

This pair of prospects, arrived this season delivering hits, Ángel Aponte who belongs to the Texas Rangers averages .319, with 15 hits, three doubles, a triple and a home run, in addition to a spectacular performance getting a straight becoming the third player of Lions to reach such a milestone. For his part, Romer Cuadrado also entered the history of the Caracas Lions, by connecting two Grand Slams this season joining Jackson Melian and Jesús Guzmán as the only players to do so in the same season, Cuadrado belongs to the Dodgers organization and so far this season LVBP’s 21-22 is hitting .277.

Jermaine Palacios (Cardinals of Lara)

The player who belongs to the Minnesota Twins, leads the offense of his team with an average of .365, hitting 23 indisputable, in 63 at-bats, scoring 18 runs and driving 6, his most outstanding performance was in the first week when he was named Player of the Week, but still has not under his consistency with the wood and remains the best offensive player on his team in five weeks.