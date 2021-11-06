11/06/2021





The members of the first team of Rayo Vallecano Femenino denounced this Saturday, through a statement, that “after several months of uncertainty, the employment situation” in which they are “is still not worthy of a First team” and announced that they have contacted the AFE union to act in “defense of their rights.”

The Rayo players say that with the statement the only thing they want to do is “defend the club by competing in adequate working conditions.”

“We work in a scenario of great inequality, in terms of facilities, material and personnel, compared to our colleagues in the men’s first team, and that is why we are forced to denounce again, publicly, the situation we suffer on a daily basis “, they confess.

“To this day, we do not have basic sports equipment or a gym where we can carry out our professional work on a daily basis. Likewise, we do not have medical services, a doctor and a physiotherapist to accompany us during the season and the team finds without the figure of the delegate, so necessary for the management of different daily aspects “, they point out.

“It is understood that it is necessary to manage the trips and trips in time, as well as the meals that are going to be made. It is not correct in any case that the team does not know these questions the day before traveling “, the players declare in their statement, in which they criticize that they cannot” access the parking lot of the Sports City either. “

“The houses that the club offered to several players of the team have stopped being paid by the entity, so that those affected are seen on the street without any possible solution, and we do not have the complete game kits for this season” , they point out.

Finally, the female Rayo Vallecano squad denounces that they do not receive the payroll document and always get paid one week after the end of the month, contrary to the provisions of articles 29 and 30 of the Collective Agreement for female soccer players in the First Division of soccer.

“This situation has already been transferred by AFE to the club, so that it complies with the agreement in relation to these two articles, so that it acts immediately, and if it were not like that, the labor authority is for this”, they conclude.

As a show of protest for their situation, the franjirrojo team planted the first thirty seconds of the derby played this Saturday against Real Madrid women. The white team seconded the protest and also remained standing.