11/10/2021

On at 14:56 CET

.

The Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) It is going to demand a compensation fund from the central government, since the new reformulation of the capital gains tax will mean a reduction in the collection of the municipalities.

The vice president of the FEMP and mayor of Toledo, Milagros de Tolón, announced at a press conference that the FEMP plans to meet next week in Madrid and that at that meeting the creation of this fund will be formally requested, since it has given as an example that the coffers of the Toledo City Council they will stop entering approximately 1.2 million euros per year with the new calculation of the tax.

Toulon congratulated the central government for the prompt response to the Court’s ruling on the capital gains tax, but has announced that the FEMP maintains its proposal to request a compensation fund.

Despite the decrease in income, the Toledo councilor has guaranteed that municipal public services will be offered, since they are “essential” and has added that the 2022 budgets for the city will not change.

In this sense, Tolón has demanded that “once and for all work on local financing as is being done in the autonomous region, because municipalities are carrying out competitions that are not theirs and, as can be seen, the sticks, from the collection point of view, always go to the local administrations “.