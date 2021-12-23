12/23/2021 at 2:31 PM CET

Sport.es

For the fifth consecutive year, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation has celebrated its traditional Christmas ceremony. At the event, held in the La Petxina Sports and Cultural Complex in Valencia, the Foundation, an entity chaired by Juan Roig, has wanted to celebrate the holidays and express the best wishes for next year; In addition, in an already classic elevation when these dates are approaching, he has organized a Tribute to those components of the FER Project (Foment d’Esportistes amb Reptes) that have obtained brilliant results during this 2021, a very special course for having hosted the dispute of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. On this occasion, there were 22 athletes present at the event, although, as indicated Juan Miguel Gomez, director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, this recognition “It is aimed at each and every one of the 150 members of the FER 2021 for representing the values ​​of improvement and effort that we try to spread from our Foundation& rdquor ;.

The slogan chosen on this occasion has been “The fire goes out. The flame is still alive & rdquor;. As with the conclusion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the cauldron is turned off, with the end of 2021 the plot thread that has presided over the day-to-day life of the FER Project this year is closed: fire. Last May, during the presentation of the FER 2021 team, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation winked and transmitted a message of strength and solidarity to all groups linked to the festivals and traditions of the Valencian Community, a sector especially hit by the pandemic. Since the health crisis had prevented the enjoyment of fire, an element so unique and deeply rooted in our territory, the athletes should be in charge of “traure el foc & rdquor; (take out the fire) in their competitions. Yesterday, during the Christmas ceremony, that fire went out, but the flame of sport was kept alive for the coming months and the next challenges.

Between the honored athletes included the six medalists in the Tokyo Paralympic Games: the cyclist Ricardo Ten, the paratriathlete Hector Catalá, and the athletes Kim López, Iván Cano, Miriam Martínez Y Hector Cabrera, recently operated on his knee again. Also recognized were those who obtained a diploma in the Olympic Games (the long jumper Eusebio Cáceres, the cyclist Sebastian Mora and the field hockey player Lola Riera), or those who achieved medals in major international events (athletes Jorge Ureña, Claudia Conte, Enrique Llopis Y David cantero; the triathlete Roberto Sánchez Mantecón; the judocas Ana Pérez Box Y Julia Figueroa (the latter, absent in the act of this morning); the taekwondo player Raul Martinez; the basketball player Vega Gimeno (I cannot be present), adapted athletes Nagore Folgado Y Maurice eckhard; the young sailor Enrique Seattle Urios). Also present were the new national handball sensation, Paula Arcos placeholder imageas well as the young Antonio Torrado (sailor) and Angela Martinez (swimmer).

As usual in recent years, the event had a lot of content. The most fun was the contest on sports news that some of the recognized athletes had to face. What’s more, The FER Project once again thanked the Valencian media for the follow-up and coverage, not only of the FER team, but, by extension, of the different initiatives developed by the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. In this case, the distinguished journalist was Mario Lupion, editor of Valencia Plaza. In addition, one more year, all the attendees (athletes, coaches, Presidents of Valencian Federations, heads of various sports clubs supported by the Foundation and representatives of the Municipal Sports Foundation) chose the best FER athletes of 2021. The award went to Kim López, in recognition of his Paralympic gold in Tokyo, who received the award from the hands of Juan Miguel Gómez, director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation.

Juan Miguel Gómez presenting the Kim López award as the best FER athlete

| FTA

Apart from the tribute to the best FER athletes in 2021, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation took advantage of this event to remember a good part of the many initiatives and projects developed in recent months. To do this, he screened a compilation video that collected and reviewed the best sporting moments of the year.

There was also the solidarity component, so typical of these Christmas dates. With the motto “Leave the garment & rdquor; (a play on words with an expression as common in sport as “to leave the skin & rdquor;”), the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation encouraged all attendees to bring sportswear in good condition, but hardly ever used, to continue giving them life. The abundant accumulated material was delivered to the Aportem Association.

The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation encouraged all attendees to bring sportswear in good condition

| FTA

The act concluded with the words of Juan Miguel Gómez, director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, who extended the recognition to athletes to all the components of the FER 2021 Project, “that you always try to leave the Valencian sports pavilion at the top. You do not know the illusion that your successes make us, since we consider them as ours, and the illusion that makes us welcome you to the Foundation after a great triumph. Of course, thanks to the coaches, who are key figures when it comes to athletes achieving these results. I also want to remember the regional federations, with which we have a close relationship when developing many programs jointly, and the clubs we support, whose results, as we do with FER athletes, we are pending. every weekend. I tell all of you to be aware of the important role you play in society. Sport is a source of health, it is capable of transforming or, at least, of exerting a great influence on society and it generates wealth. Using the motto of this event, “together, let us always keep the flame of sport alive. And more, in these unfavorable times in which we find ourselves & rdquor ;, commented Gómez.

The director of the Foundation, finally, thanked all attendees “the solidarity that you have shown and for contributing to the charitable action that we promote every year from the Foundation around these Christmas dates: in this case, contribute sportswear to the Aportem Association so that Francisco and his entire team can distribute them to the most disadvantaged groups that can improve their lives and day-to-day lives through sports. They already have clothes. Now, to practice sports, one of the best tools to achieve greater social inclusion and a better quality of life & rdquor ;, indicated, finally, Gómez.