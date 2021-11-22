11/22/2021 at 11:17 AM CET

Araceli Munoz

The Spanish fertility giant IVI-RMA prepare one of the big corporate transactions next year. As confirmed by different financial sources to ‘El Periódico de España’, a medium that, like this newspaper, is also part of Prensa Ibérica, which belongs to this newspaper, the company wants to take advantage of the enormous interest that the reproduction business has aroused assisted in recent months and plans its sale for an amount that could exceed 1,500 million euros. Interested parties include large national and international hospital groups, as well as venture capital funds that want to take advantage of the great growth potential of this industry. At the moment, the company is preparing a competitive process that will start before the end of the year, with a view to closing the transaction in early 2022, according to the same sources.

The old Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) was born in 1990 by the hand of doctors Antonio Pellicer and José Remohí, main shareholders of the group. In 2017 it merged with the American Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ) creating one of the largest global groups in this sector. This alliance allowed the Spanish company to make the leap to the United States by integrating several clinics. Currently, the company is present in Spain, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy and the United States. In total, it has 65 clinics in nine countries and has a annual turnover of 300 million euros. It was previously also present in the Middle East, but sold its business in this region to the Abudabi Gulf Capital fund for around € 90 million in 2020.

A couple of years ago, the group hired US investment bank Morgan Stanley to sell a minority stake. However, the operation was paralyzed due to differences between the Spanish and American shareholders regarding their future vision of the company. The capital of the fertility giant is divided between the founders of the former IVI, who control the majority of the group’s capital (70%) together with Carlos Bertomeu, president of Air Nostrum (5%); while the Americans hold the remaining 25%. At that time, a listing of the company was also proposed, given the problems posed by several investors to buy a minority stake and not being able to actively participate in the group’s decision-making. After a remodeling of the board at the beginning of this year, the shareholders have decided to resume the sale, but this time giving up control of the group and thus raising the appetite of investors, according to the different sources consulted. With this operation, they will take a new competitive leap that will allow them to develop new services and reach more countries.

Investor ‘boom’

The moment to hang the ‘for sale’ sign in IVI-RMA is not accidental, as interest in assisted reproduction is at all-time highs. At the beginning of this year, the German giant Fresenius (owner of the Spanish company QuirónSalud) closed the acquisition of the Eugin clinics for 300 million euros; the Swedish fund EQT sold the Spanish Igenomix for 1,200 million to Vitrolife, a specialized group listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange; while GeneraLife (Investindustrial’s investee, the Bonomi family fund) bought Ginemed from Sanitas this summer. An investor appetite that does not stop, according to the experts consulted, and that predicts more corporate transactions in the coming months. “In Spain there are a significant number of innovative fertility projects that need financing to continue growing, which makes them the perfect object of desire for venture capital funds, which are looking for businesses with high growth potential in highly fragmented sectors. , the large health groups also want to position themselves in this business, so they often resort to specific acquisitions of clinics to integrate into their network “, explains an expert to this publication.

In recent years, Spain has become one of the great cradles of assisted reproduction worldwide, as well as being the second country in Europe in which maternity is delayed the longest, only behind Italy. While in 1985 Spanish women had their first child between the ages of 25 and 26, today the first baby reaches around 32, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). But not all the success of these centers in Spain comes from the hand of national patients, but also from foreign ones who are committed to performing these medical procedures in Spain. Moreover, in our country between 40 and 50% of assisted reproduction treatments in Europe are performed. The reasons for choosing Spain for this type of procedure is very varied: from the innovative techniques and great technology that has been developed in recent years, to legislation that is not as restrictive as that of neighboring countries in terms of fertility.

The latest available data, corresponding to 2018, reveal that almost 183,500 assisted reproduction treatments were performed in the country, a figure that grows almost double digits every year, according to data from the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre). Some data that places it ahead of other large assisted reproduction centers such as Russia or France. After the stoppage produced by the coronavirus pandemic as a result of movement limitations and the temporary closure of establishments, the fertility sector has once again triggered its activity while global vaccination advances and treatments paralyzed during this period accelerate.

The origins of the group

The history of IVI-RMA dates back to the 90s, when doctors Antonio Pellicer and José Remohí created the germ of what would become the well-known Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI), the first assisted reproduction center in Spain. At that time, Pellicer and Remohí worked as Gynecology residents at the Hospital Clínico de Valencia, while they investigated everything related to in vitro fertilization. This technique was beginning to be used in the United States, but in Spain it was hardly known because all fertility problems were treated as a taboo subject. After doing a fellowship program in North America, the two doctors set out to create the IVI with their savings and the help of their families.

One of the keys to their success was betting on the preservation of fertility and genetic study, techniques in which they were also pioneers in Europe, thanks to their strong commitment to research. In fact, each year they dedicate a significant sum of resources to developing R + D + i within the company. Now, three decades later and after its merger with the American RMA four years ago, the group has helped bring over 250,000 babies to the world.