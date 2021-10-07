Positivism took over the crypto market again. All, or at least almost all cryptocurrencies are going up in price. The Shiba Inu token is not missing the party, and its rise has now made it the biggest winner in recent days.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.000016, accumulating a gain of 64.27% in the last 24 hours, and 124.58% in the last 7 days.

The trigger for the latest upload, a tweet from Elon Musk showing his new Shiba Inu pet, inside a Tesla. Yes, it doesn’t make much sense, but that’s the way it happens in the markets of this type of currencies.

It is worth noting that Shiba INU may also be favoring more than mere speculation. And is that unlike DOGE that can only serve as a transfer currency, SHIBA is part of a mini ecosystem composed of a decentralized exchange, liquidity pools, and a developing NFT market.

Shiba Inu is one of the native tokens of the Shiba Swap. Source: Shiba Swap.

Will it continue to rise in price?

The volatility that can be observed in the market for this token is surprising, but it is nothing new. In May the FOMO was much higher. In a single day we get to see a profit of up to 900%.

So, is it feasible to expect new explosions like the ones seen a few months ago? Totally; however, something similar is unlikely to happen again.

A forecast I made of this token a few months ago is still quite current, so let’s review it.

Shiba Inu forecast made in June this year. Source: CryptoTendency.

With the rise of yesterday and today it seems that the scenario raised is beginning to develop. Since the low reached on September 6, the price has already risen 216%. We are now seeing momentum develop, and it could well spread quite a bit further.

Technical analysis of the Shiba Inu token and its recent price rise

In the daily chart we can see how yesterday’s candle managed to cross a resistance, which defines a range that remained intact for 4 months.

The upward jump of the Shiba Inu token is signifying the resumption of a trend that has corrected with great force during the last months. Now a new momentum is developing.

It’s hard to think that the trend will be as strong as it was earlier this year when the currency rush just started. However, it is not unreasonable to see the price rise 100% in the coming days.

It should also be noted that the short-term momentum is now quite developed, and a correction may be about to begin. However, it is never a very good idea to sit and wait for falls at a time as bullish as the current one.

From the weekly time frame the whole picture is clearer. After staying locked in a long price range, now the recent Shiba Inu rally confirms that the bulls have made a comeback.

The ground is now clear to resistance at $ 0.00018. Going higher is quite likely, but it is worth monitoring if a major pullback begins.

Technical analysis of the rise of the Shiba Inu token. Source: TradingView.

