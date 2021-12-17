12/17/2021 at 01:55 CET

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has delivered its annual awards at a gala held in Paris in which he paid tribute to the drivers and teams that have prevailed in the various championships of the entity.

The ceremony marked the rise of the Dutchman Max Verstappen, who, after a tough fight with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, ended up taking the disputed Formula 1 World Championship. absence of the British, as well as his boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, It was one of the highlights of the Parisian night, even though it was known that they were not going to attend.

The gala also paid tribute to drivers such as Nyck de Vries, who won the Formula E championship; the WEC champions, José María López, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway; Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, who repeated the WRC title or Australian Oscar Piastri, who has dominated the Formula 2 championship with an iron hand.

The Asturian Fernando Alonso also received one of the FIA ​​awards, specifically that of “Action of the year”, the winner of which is decided by the votes of the fans. The Alpine driver was recognized for defending the position he faced against Lewis Hamilton during the Hungarian Grand Prix. It took the British several laps to overtake the Spaniard, despite having the best car in the competition and wearing fresher tires.

The seven-time champion was another of the winners, in this case for the Personality of the Year. However, Hamilton rejected the invitation and did not attend the gala, so he could not collect the award.