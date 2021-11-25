Updated on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – 22:59

They demand that the Government defend Spanish farmers against “unfair” competition from Morocco and a tax cut for the sector

Pending the meeting scheduled for next Monday with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, the agricultural sector keeps its word and has already begun with the planned mobilization schedule to demand ‘fair prices’ and the approval of measures to alleviate the exorbitant increase in raw materials experienced in recent times, which threatens to close thousands of farms throughout Spain.

Thus, this Wednesday a few 600 farmers of the fruit and vegetable sector, and as it has also been customary, it has done so in a united way with representatives of the main agricultural organizations (Asaja, Coag and Upa), next to Agrifood Cooperatives and the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers Organizations of Almera (Coexphal). Not only farmers from this province -basic in the production of fruits and vegetables in indoor cultivation (greenhouses) – have manifested themselves, but also from the rest of the important territories of this sector such as Murcia, Estremadura, Aragon wave Rioja. Producers have denounced the rise in inputs but also the “unfair competition” that productions from Morocco continue to carry out, despite the fact that a recent ruling by the General Court of the European Union order to annul the trade and fishing agreements signed between Morocco and the EU, just as the Polisario Front.

Tax rebates

“Production costs drown us,” read the main motto of the concentration, which has demanded the implementation of a special agricultural tariff for the consumption of electricity, basic in this sector, both in production on farms, in irrigation communities and in handling plants; In addition, the upward revision of the compensatory VAT for farmers in objective estimation up to 14%; as well as other fiscal measures, among them the deduction of the invoice of fertilizers and non-depreciable plastics and the increase of the percentage of difficult justification in direct estimation.

Finally, they ask for a reduced agricultural VAT of 10% for all inputs in production, in addition to a review of entry prices with third countries as well as the control of imports and the payment of tariffs: “Quotas are skipped and there are no border controls,” he complains Francisca Iglesias, general secretary of UPA Almera, which demands the Government of Spain a clear defense of the sector and “to clarify once and for all its position regarding the interests it has with Morocco.”

Cost per hectare

This agrarian leader describes the situation of fruit and vegetables in Spain as “regrettable” and criticizes that in the last seven months production costs “have skyrocketed.” He gives as an example the price of water, whose cubic meter has risen from € 0.50 to € 0.80; in addition to electricity, plastic or phytosanitary products: “The problem is that we cannot raise that extra cost in the sale of our products because the Food Chain Law It is a dead regulation, it is not applied and it penalizes the weakest links, such as producers and commercialization at source as opposed to large retailers, who prefer, due to their cheaper costs, to buy from third countries, especially Morocco. ” The cost of production per hectare of cultivation in this sector in our country ranges on average between 50,000 and 70,000 euros.

In this same line is manifested Antonio Navarro, by Asaja Almera, which emphasizes two fundamental issues: “The rise in production costs, estimated at 30%, comes to give the last straw to a sector affected by its own structural crisis and by the effects of the lack of control of the trade agreements with non-EU countries that are jeopardizing the survival of this production model, “he sums up.

In addition, it points to a study carried out by this agrarian organization assesses in 7,700 euros more expenditure to the farmer per hectare of vegetable compared to last year. “So it is impossible to survive,” he laments.

The next one, in Mrida

In addition to the constant and almost daily activities of the dairy sector in communities such as Galicia or Cantabria, the next planned concentration of the agricultural sector is scheduled to take place in Mrida the next December 2nd, The six organizations that convened the protest have accused the Delegation of Government of Extremadura to try to limit the farmers’ right to demonstrate and to “censor and silence” the malaise of the Extremaduran countryside “by cutting the demonstration by three hours, as well as the number of participants, reducing to a maximum of 300 people” who will be able to concentrate at the gates of the Presidency of the Junta de Extremadura. “These two impositions, in addition to being a clear violation of the rights of farmers and ranchers, are the clearest example of the lack of democratic spirit of the national and regional authorities, and of the fear they have of criticism,” assert the organizers.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more