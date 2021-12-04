There are trains that only pass by once in a lifetime and the one who has sighted Sergio ‘The Child’ Garcia he will not let it escape. At 29 years old, Torrelavega He has before him a golden opportunity, a fight that can change his personal and professional life, although he knows that it will not be easy. To get on the train of the Champions of the ring he has to beat a very tall, left-handed fighter, undefeated like him and younger, who will not be able to do things easy for him. But ‘The child’ has done homework and before leaving to conquer ‘the Americas’ talked with MD in an ‘unmissable’ interview.

How did you prepare for combat before traveling to the United States?

Like all fights, preparing her to go all out and win, what changes is the scenario. The fight is as important as all of them, to which you have to give the importance they have because you have to continue and stay alive. As you advance in your career, the preparation progresses, but you always think about winning to go 100%.

Does the duel against Sebastian Fundoa come at the right time?

We had been preparing this fight for a long time – at the beginning it was scheduled for the month of July and previously, in 2020, against Erickson Lubin, but it was one of the initiatives that the pandemic stopped -, equal to five or six months, but it has been lengthening and we have not stopped preparing. We have worked with the sparring partners, suitable for the rival we have, a left-handed boxer, very tall in this case, so we have tried to adapt to him.

I’m going to go all out, to win, we have prepared the fight very well

Where did you find the sparring partners?

We have been adapting them with lefties from Spain, but we have also brought people from outside, some Argentines, boxers from the national team, who will adapt to the characteristics of the rival. I think we have adapted and prepared very well.

What can we expect from his rival, the North American Sebastian Fundoa?

What I hope is that it comes out with everything. It is a rival who is 23 years old, for which they are betting. He’s good and I know he’s going to give it his all in the ring. Me too, I’m going to give it my all, but I do have to tell you that in my opinion Fundoa does not take advantage of the size it has, but it has other series of things that it takes advantage of very well. I think people are wrong about him, he already handles very well in the short and long distances.

Sebastian Fundoa is left-handed and it is always said that a left-handed fighter always makes things more difficult.

Sebastian Fundoa will be the third left-handed boxer that I measure myself in the ring. The truth is that it is not that much changes, what happens is that they have the advantage, since they usually train with right-handers, and what for you is something new for them is the usual when training with right-handers. It is not that they have an advantage, but that you get used to it.

What does this fight represent to you?

It is a great opportunity that I do not want to miss and that also affects my family. This fight is the future of my family, it decides a lot the future of my family. It’s a great fight that can bring me a lot, which has to allow me to continue in this league.

It is a great opportunity that I do not want to miss and that also affects my family

His fight in the USA is reminiscent of Sandor Martín’s. The machado of the boxer from Barcelona can be a reference.

The Sandor thing was different, like a shooting fight and it gave the surprise. Ours is a fight that we have to qualify for, in which we must comply and measure up.

A win would open the doors to a World Cup title.

That’s it. It is not that I have dreamed of it but that now you see it nearby and you do not want it to escape you, especially when they call you and offer you an opportunity. But now we only have to think about the tie and in case of victory go to trouble, to the big mess, but first we have to comply.

How do you have the combat drawn in your head?

With the utmost respect. I respect all my rivals. The key is that I find my fight and I have to be careful going into it. I have the utmost respect for him, but then he has that he is left-handed and his size, which is not the usual one, and that is what I will have to fight with.

How will you get out of the ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles?

We always have a planned strategy and that is what we are going to do. We have a plan and we are not going to go crazy. Afterwards, it may or may not come out, you may feel better or worse. Many factors are involved.

I am one of those who thinks that there is more to life than boxing. In a soccer game you lose 2-0, but here you get one more blow and the rest of your life see what can happen to you

He arrives at this appointment with history at the age of 29, good age?

Yes, of course, today I look good. The day that I don’t look good, not because of the losses, but because I see that I am not well prepared physically, that I am not well emotionally… I am one of those who thinks that there is more to life than boxing. In a soccer game you lose 2-0, but here you take one more blow and the rest of your life see what can happen to you.

Have you always been this thoughtful?

Reflective or realistic, it is clear to me. I don’t know if for better or for worse I know how to live without boxing and there is more to life than boxing. For some things it will be for good and bad for others. I have my family and I want to enjoy it. I don’t want to be injured for the rest of my life with an ailment or bad for the rest of my life because I finished my degree at 35.

Even being a father – he has a girl, Lola, and a boy, Nico, aged one and three – made him more thoughtful.

No, no, I have always been like this, before having them I already thought this way.

And how does your wife handle being a boxer?

I don’t know if for better or for worse I know how to live without boxing and there is more to life than boxing. For some things it will be for good and bad for others. I have my family and I want to enjoy it

You already knew me like that, you will suffer because you will suffer, I can tell you now to be calm. She will have her bad times, but she supports me, but I tell you, she knew me as a boxer, as I knew her as a nurse.

Let’s take a look back a bit, how did you get started in boxing?

I started boxing because some friends joined me and told me to sign up. I signed up with them, I was getting good at it and look where we are now (smiles).

Were you good with studies?

Studying, I studied until I graduated from school and then I did a middle grade. Afterwards I have had business and I have been combining it well. In this sense, I cannot complain, it can be said that I have been lucky.

So, you’ve had a good nose for business.

Yes, it can. At first it had fairground rides. I sold them and started a vehicle buying and selling company, and now I have dedicated myself to investing the money I have earned in flats, which I am renting, and I hope to continue like this.

Did you have advice from a specialist?

I’ve done everything on my own. What I did was look at the mistakes people had made before so I didn’t make them.

He has 33 fights and 33 victories and remains undefeated. Are you ready for when the first defeat comes?

Yes, man, but the first one has to come in a big event. I’ve always said it, of course I’m going to lose! I don’t know if it will be against Fundora or another boxer. I am not Mayweather or any other out of the ordinary. If I was already 20 years old, they would have invested in me. It has been a thing of making me based on fights in the professional field and it has gone well for me, and thank God we are there. I am not an Oscar de laHoya, who already from minute one has it as programmed and everything comes out.

Yes, I am prepared for when the first loss comes, but the first has to come in a big event. I’ve always said it, of course I’m going to lose! I don’t know if it will be against Fundora or another boxer. I’m not Mayweather or any other out of the ordinary

You have just mentioned two greats, which fighters have marked you the most?

I have not looked at any one in particular, but there have been boxers that I liked. I really like Óscar de la Hoya and an Englishman called Joe Calzaghe.

And, isn’t it time, 29 years old, to change his nickname and stop being ‘El Niño’?

No, no, I will continue to be until I retire, like Fernando Torres. We will not change now. I went pro when I was 18 years old and I hardly did any amateur fights. At first he had a child’s face – in a way he still has it – and the nickname stuck.

With two flags and a shirt in the ring

Sergio García will go up to the ring of the Staples Center in Los Angeles with a flag from my city, another from Spain and a BM Torrelavega shirt, of which he is a faithful follower, a team that this year plays in the highest Spanish handball division, La Liga. ASOBAL.

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Drafting



