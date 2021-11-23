11/23/2021 at 4:27 PM CET

Sport.es

16,000 participants. The capacity of the test for 2020 was planned at 30,000 runners, but due to the pandemic and after the suspension of the popular race last year, it was decided to reduce the number of places to guarantee safety.

83 These are the years that the oldest runner in the race has come to run from Italy.

18 years, 1 month and 28 dayss has the youngest person to run who comes direct from Sweden.

108 nationalities represented.

35 sponsoring brands.

5,147 euros Doctors of the World will take place thanks to the solidarity contributions of the runners.

1750 volunteers to collaborate with the event during the weekend.

44 accredited media.

5,322 queries answered through the corridor care service only in October. 6,130 modified registrations (personal data, expected time, bib name & mldr;) between November 3 and 14.

5,300 runners who have trained with the Target València by Serrano plan through the + 42KValencia smart app.

30 Doctors will attend to possible health incidents, of which 18 are anesthesiologists. To these are added 9 more doctors who will be running but at the service of those who need them and 5 skaters with defibrillators.

2 Field hospitals will be placed for the event and there will be 20 ambulances distributed along the route, in addition to 6 rapid assistance points from Farmacia Ribera with petroleum jelly and analgesic spray. 16,500 sachets of Vaseline will also be distributed.

16,000 FFP2 masks from Farmacia Ribera ready to distribute.

100 kilos of ice for cold water tanks installed in field hospitals.

8 hours will be free all EMT València buses on the day of the test.

12 There will be refreshments along the route, 10 for Aquabona and Powerade and 2 Red Points for the distribution of Enervit gels.

363,000 Gifts will be delivered inside the runner and post-goal bags. In addition, 1000 kilos of bananas, 15,500 persimmons, 15,500 meshes of mandarins and 15,500 Bimi trays will be distributed.

10 sizes and 2 New Balance jersey options for runners to choose from.

112 Ecoembes containers.

204,960 Aquabona bottles and 70,200 Powerade bottles and 45,000 glasses, plus 33,000 Enervit gels.

15,000 magazines edited by RUNNING CV.

4,852, 46 m2 of blue carpet for the descent to the City of Arts and Sciences, the walkway and the post-finish area.

1,600 liters of Isaval paint to mark the layout.

168 square meters measures the largest advertisement in the test, a giant 8-story high tarp placed by New Balance on Colón Street, the most commercial street in the city.

3,800 meters of advertising canvas that is recycled for social purposes.

2,764 beds and 1428 rooms reserved for this weekend through welcometovalencia.com in the 57 hotels of the VCR project.

7,093 Hurdles are used throughout the start and finish area circuit.

338 portable toilets.