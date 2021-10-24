An internal Facebook report was recently released stating that Instagram is harmful to young people. Study that was reportedly ignored by Mark Zuckerber’s company. According to The Wall Street Journal, the extensive study concludes that “Instagram is bad for young people”, and especially bad for teenage girls who have higher rates of depression and even suicide.

Instagram has become a fashion social network for young people and teenagers, some of whom are true instagramers spreading their day-to-day life in a natural and fun way.

Seeing models, influencers, youtubers, celebrities and all those who are specialists in publishing their “perfect” life on a daily basis does not help teenagers, who are building their personality and looking for ideals to look like them. Adolescents who, according to various studies, already They go to cosmetic surgery to look like so and so of which; that his future in this life happens to be like so-and-so or so-and-so; that his aspiration is to look beautiful or beautiful on social networks, getting many likes or likes.

Social networks like Instagram are spreading distorted images of reality, because the filters help to do so. Where does the real and inventing come from? Social networks that make a living from photographs convey complete happiness, where everyone smiles, travels to ideal places, where everyone is handsome and apparently has no problems. But real life isn’t like that because we all know that real life is also full of sorrows, suffering and crosses; where each one is as he is with his defects and virtues, with our personality and our character; where we are all equal and equally worthy.

There is no doubt that social networks have benefits for society, but they are also harmful if we do not know how to use them well. It is necessary to prevent because later it will be late! With social networks there has to be a middle ground in their use because they create a perfect world, where everyone is perfect. We live in the society of filters, and as long as we do not put means, the problems of self-esteem and depression of adolescents will increase. Children and young people are digital natives, and it is impossible to isolate themselves from this reality, so here families – supported by a coherent educational system – have to make a huge effort to educate, monitor and control their use. Social networks if they are not used well they lower your self-esteem and influence our mental health.

It is the task of families to educate in values ​​that reflect that life is struggle, that it is effort, that it is failure, that it is a reward … It is the task of families to help their children to accept themselves as they are, working to be good people, with beauty in the heart.

AREÓPAGO GROUP

