The European Commission gives permission only until July 2022 to solve the blockage of direct aid in the central Administration and in the autonomous communities

The Government will have to approve ten bailouts a month if it wants to empty in time the waiting list that the State Company of Industrial Investees (Sepi) has pending after the traffic jam caused by the controversy with Plus Ultra.

It is one of the consequences of the decision that the European Commission has formalized this Thursday. It agrees to extend its flexibility with public aid, but only six months until July 2022. It thus partly responds to the request of various governments, including the Spanish, who asked that the so-called Temporary Framework relative to state aid that allows wide sleeves not to expire this to or as planned.

The European Commission has today decided to extend until June 30, 2022 the Temporary Framework for state aid, which is due to expire on December 31, 2021, the European Commission announced in a statement. This will allow Member States, if necessary, to extend their support programs and ensure that companies still affected by the crisis are not suddenly excluded from the necessary support. The first vice president, Nadia calvio, requested an extension in 2022 as well as different European counterparts.

This extension granted constitutes the last opportunity to implement direct government aid plans that have been a fiasco so far despite the anguish unleashed in companies by the pandemic. On the one hand, according to the president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (Sepi), Beln GualdaOn October 27, in the Congress of Deputies, the so-called Solvency Support Fund for Strategic Companies has 69 pending requests for aid. This fund was created in July 2020 with an endowment of 10,000 million, but has suffered a severe paralysis after the controversial decision of the Government to choose the Plus Ultra airline as the second that deserved to be rescued after Air Europa. The 53 million injected are still the subject of criminal investigation for the alleged crime of embezzlement.

In this context, the Sepi has not yet come to propose the concession of more than 15% of the fund and it will have to rescue the aforementioned ten companies a month to meet the Brussels deadline if those waiting deserve the help and there are no more requests than those pending.

On the other hand, the extension allows autonomous communities more scope to try to exhaust the 7,000 million grant in direct aid to, above all, SMEs, approved by the Council of Ministers last March, but with a procedure so rigid and out of reality, according to various communities, that the autumn began with more than half of the money pending disbursement .

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe vestager, responsible for competition policy, has declared to justify the extension to all member states that: Today we have extended its application for six months, until the end of June next year. This limited extension allows for a gradual and coordinated removal of crisis measures, without sudden negative effects, and is due to the strong recovery expected in the European economy in general.

What the Danish liberal commissioner does allow beyond June 2022 is flexible rules so that States can take measures to stimulate private investment until the end of 2022. It also gives the option for governments to stimulate the mobilization of private funds in support for the solvency of SMEs. In this case, until the end of 2023.

