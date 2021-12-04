12/04/2021 at 20:59 CET

Barça has achieved with capital letters in the Czech town of Pilsen its classification for the Final Four of the Champions League in a new confirmation that the arrival on the bench of Jesús Velasco has seated wonderfully a team that had just won the last League with Andreu Plaza.

In what has meant the 14th victory followed in all competitions, Barça defeated host SK Interobal Plzen 1-3 to become the first classified for a Final Four to which he enters for the ninth time and which will be played at the end of April.

In the same vein as in his previous statements, Velasco stressed that the Final Four was “a priority objective of the club, mine on a personal level and also of the players. We all knew it. It is a challenge, it is a very beautiful competition and we are already in the Final Four. Now we have to change the chip and think about other things, but at least today we are going to enjoy a lot “.

“I think we have worked hard. The team has been very serious and we had very difficult games. Although some may think otherwise, they have been very difficult and in the end our game is what has led us to have a relative comfort, “emphasized the ambitious man from Toledo.

Jesús Velasco is doing it of cinema in the Barça

| FCB

“Above all, we were concerned about the goalkeeper-player issue, because if the game is tied or they overtake you, they take the goalkeeper out and do not attack, you have to play four against five in 20×40 and it is very complicated. They have put the goalkeeper to Time passed and they wanted to sleep our rhythm to reach the end with options. There you always have doubts and I think we have done wellBecause it is a very great risk to press when you are winning and you have five players in front of you, “reflected the Barça coach.

Time to highlight the best player of the match, a Matheus who continues to take firm steps forward. “We have very few left-handers, so we have to take care of them a lot. I have known him for a long time and He is a player I had in my sights, because he has a lot of quality, a great physique, he is very fast and he is also very cold, he does not burn the ball, he has the ability to define and trains very well. It will give us many joys, “he explained.

He also praised Dídac Plana without forgetting a Miquel Feixas who is also scoring at a high level. “I am very calm with our goal. They can tell me that I give opportunities, but I do not give anything to anyone. Miquel is playing many games because he is doing very well, but I think that Dídac is above. These games are for him, this has been discussed and it is accepted “, concluded Jesús Velasco.