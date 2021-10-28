10/28/2021 at 12:53 PM CEST

After an unusual and complicated season due to the restrictions due to COVID-19, which forced us to stop the competitions for 5 months, the Organization is proud to be able to celebrate the Final Master of the Circuit Summapadel by GuinotPrunera. The most important test of the year arrives from November 14 to 21 in the magnificent Tennis Despí facilities, that It has 12 completely glass paddle courts. Throughout the week, players will be able to enjoy a high level of competition, an off-court setting and surprises and gifts for everyone.

The Master will be held in 4 male, 4 female and 3 mixed categories and all the players have guaranteed the dispute of at least 2 matches, since if they are eliminated in the first round, they go to the consolation table. Both the champions and the finalists, of the main draw and consolation have guaranteed trophies and prizes. Note that all champions win a free meal at the Marae Restaurant by TiburonGroup.

The importance of the Master comes because this test counts by 4 in the Summapadel 2021 ranking, which will be closed after the dispute of this tournament. AND the top three finishers in each category will be able to play for free next season.

Gifts and surprises for all registered

As a special test that is the Master, the participants will have many surprises. Just for signing up, you will receive a complete welcome pack with products from our sponsors (Veri water, Aneto broth, Estrella Damm beer, Vicens Sport nougat bars, Moonwater soft drink) and also a Siux Diablo backpack.

Throughout the tournament week you can enjoy the special area for players where to rest between matches or visit the various stands that we will have from one of our collaborators such as the electric marketer Watium, the natural cosmetics brand Ringana or the women’s sportswear brand NKWings.

In addition, special sweatshirts are being made for the Master, of great quality and with a very attractive design, which we will put on sale during the same tournament.

The weekend of the finals will intensify the surprises. During Saturday 20 and Sunday 21, all players will be able to recover from their matches with the free massages from a specialized physiotherapist. We will also have mojitos service, and the most anticipated, the gift raffle. All players registered in the event will enter the draw for gifts worth more than 4,000 euros: sports equipment, sneakers, backpacks, paleteros, shovels, free meals in the Nàutic Masnou restaurant, physiotherapy and osteopathy treatments by Osteosants, a ham, hotel nights in Hotelet de Sant Joan, and even an electric scooter, valued at 300 euros, courtesy of our main sponsor, GuinotPrunera.

All in all, good paddle tennis, a better atmosphere and good vibes are guaranteed in the Master Summapadel. Everybody Players who want to register have until November 11, and they have to do it online