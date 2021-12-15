12/15/2021

Selection of Italy, as champion of the Eurocup played this year, and that of Argentina, winner of the last Copa América 2021, They will meet on June 1, 2022 in London, following the agreement between UEFA and CONMEBOL within the Memorandum of Understanding renewed this Wednesday until June 30, 2028.

According to UEFA, although the terms of the original agreement signed in 2020 remain, the renewed document also contains specific provisions related to the opening of a shared UEFA and CONMEBOL office in London and the possible organization of a series of football events.

The first would be the confrontation between Italy, champion of the last European Championship after beating England on penalties (1-1 / 3-2), and Argentina, champion of CONMEBOL’s Copa América 2021, by beating Brazil (1-0) , in a “Finalísima” to be held in a London stadium on June 1, 2022.

The shared office in London will officially open in early 2022. The UEFA President, Aleksander ceferin, was very satisfied with the “excellent relationship with CONMEBOL” and the renewal of the Memorandum, which “reflects the desire to act jointly for the development of football and its benefits for society.”

“There is a long tradition of cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, as has been proven over the years with competitions such as the Artemio Franchi Trophy and the Intercontinental Cup, and it is a great pride that we re-launch such a prestigious national team trophy to the delight of football lovers from all over the world ” , he claimed.

The Slovenian leader highlighted the desire of both confederations to “explore new opportunities” together and thanked his counterpart in CONMEBOL, the Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez, “his dedicated involvement in this project and his outstanding work at the forefront of South American football.”

“We are immensely satisfied with the fruits that we are reaping together with UEFA thanks to an excellent relationship between our institutions. With the signing of this renewal and expansion of our Memorandum of Understanding, we are laying the foundations for this fluid cooperation to continue to grow and develop, “he said.

Dominguez announced that the final between Argentina and Italy in June 2022 in London “will be joined by other top-level sporting events, as befits the tradition of South American and European football.”

“The opening of our joint office will allow us to face new projects with agility and vigor for the benefit of millions of fans in our continents and in the rest of the world,” he added after thanking the members of the CONMEBOL Council for their support of the initiative and highlight the work of UEFA and its president, with whom it shares “the same vision on the strategic importance of our alliance.”