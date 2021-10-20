The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to Bitcoin, issued by the firm ProShares, debuted on Wall Street on Tuesday, taking the price of the main cryptocurrency on the market above USD 60,000.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first exchange-traded fund to allow US investors direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures, opened at a price of $ 40 per BITO share earlier. from rising 3.8% to $ 41.54 at time of writing.

The fund tracks CME’s Bitcoin futures, or contracts that speculate on the future price of BTC, rather than the crypto itself. That means that investors in the ETF should expect the price and performance of the shares to differ somewhat from the price of Bitcoin itself.

This is not ideal for existing investors. Many of them have a long-term view of cryptocurrencies and were hoping for an ETF that would track physical bitcoins that investors could buy and hold.

Bitcoin’s price briefly surged more than 3% on Tuesday, currently trading at $ 66,500, according to our internal crypto online tool.

Recall that the launch of the first bitcoin-linked ETF on Wall Street had to face innumerable challenges and its origins date back to 2013. When the first calls for its approval were made by the US Securities Market Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English).

Bitcoin price could reach above $ 70,000 by the end of the year

A favorable macro environment, strong on-chain fundamentals and the approval of new futures-based ETFs in the United States are set to launch Bitcoin (BTC) to new all-time highs this quarter. According to a survey of fintech industry specialists commissioned by Finder.

Now, the 50-person industry panel expects Bitcoin to peak at $ 80,000 this quarter before ending the year at around $ 71,400.

Finder panel participants include Cypherpunk Holdings COO Daniel Cawrey, Bitcoin Reserve CEO Nik Oraevskiy, Kraken CEO Jonathon Miller, Arcane Research Analyst Vetle Lunde, and Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. Seven university professors from Asia, Europe and Australia also gave their opinion.

Chainalysis will add Bitcoin to its balance sheet

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis plans to purchase an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin for the company’s balance sheet through the brokerage services of the New York Digital Investment Group.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Chainalysis said it will expand its partnership with the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, to buy an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin (BTC). Whose price reached a five-month high of $ 63,293 earlier on Tuesday. The firm said the purchase was “driven by strong confidence in Bitcoin” in addition to NYDIG’s expertise in the digital asset space.

Coinbase announced that it will push crypto custody for Novi with Facebook

Coinbase announced that it will provide crypto custody services for the Novi pilot program, Facebook’s new digital wallet subsidiary.

The pilot has already been launched in the United States and Guatemala. While there is no mention of Diem, Facebook’s long-awaited cryptocurrency, pilot users will be able to start trading on Paxos Dollar (USDP). Through your Novi accounts.

